27,000 people displaced by inter-rebel clashes in Jebel Marra

July 3, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Interfactional fighting between rebel groups in mountainous Jebel Marra area of Darfur has displaced over 27,000 civilians who are in dire need of humanitarian aid, a UN humanitarian agency on Friday.

SLM-AW fighters on guard during a visit by UNAMID chief Ibrahim Gambari to Fanga Suk village, in East Jebel Marra, West Darfur, on 18 March 2011 (Photo: Reuters)Last June, Darfur peacekeeping operation, known as UNAMID, reported clashes between two factions of the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army led by the exiled leader Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) as thousands of people fled from Wegi, Ila, Fara, Katiro and Daya villages.

"An estimated 27,000 people, of whom 90 per cent are women and children," have taken refuge in Jebel Marra’s Toga village, said UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in its latest news bulletin of Friday 3 July.

The estimation was made by a joint assessment team of UNAMID and the UN Children’s Agency (UNICEF) to Togo village at 8 km northeast of the UNAMID team site in Golo on 16 June.

However, OCHA reported that the IDPs fled to Togola village, Rokero town, Jemeza village, Sabanga IDP gathering site, and others sought refuge in the mountains, citing the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) in Rokero.

The UN agency confirmed the involvement of splinter faction led by Ibrahim Mubarak Aldok adding that the other faction is led by a certain commander called Boursa without further details.

" The fighting is reportedly over gold mines in the Daya and Dorsa areas of North Jebel Marra locality, Central Darfur State," further said the report.

The SLM/A AW, which is not part of the peace process, denied the UNAMID-reported clashes last month and called for an international investigation.

Describing the situation of the IDPs affected by the interfactional clashes, the report said they were found to be living under the trees or out in the open without any shelter.

"The new IDPs are in urgent need of food, emergency shelter and non-food items, water, as well as health and nutrition assistance," further said the report.

(ST)

