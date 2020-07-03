Hamdok dispatches delegation to meet protesters in Darfur’s Nertiti

June 3, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese prime minister said a government delegation will be dispatched Nertiti area in Central Darfur to meet non-violent protesters who call for peace and security.
Residents of Nertiti, 65 kilometres west of Zalingei the capital of Central Darfur, have staged a sit-in protest since the 28 June to denounce repeated attacks by militiamen and the failure of the local government authorities to stop it.
The sit-inners call to dismiss the local security committee, provide security and to disarm militiamen.
In response to their demands, Abdallah Hamok released a tweet on Friday expressing his solidarity with Nertiti people and pledged to respond positively.
"The demands of our people in Nertiti of Central Darfur State are fair and worthy demands," he wrote on Tweeter on Friday.
"I have directed a government delegation to visit and meet the sit-inners to fulfil their demands in order to ensure the security and stability of the region," he asserted.
Sudanese activists expressed their solidarity with the just demands of Nertiti people and welcomed their peaceful approach to voice their demands.
Also, youth from different states particularly in the Darfur region moved to join the protesters as their movement is now covered by the whole media.
Also, the Sudanese Professional Association, the spearhead of the revolution, declared its solidarity with the protesters and opened its tribune for the Resistance Committees which continue to issue statements echoing the demand of Nertiti people.
(ST)
