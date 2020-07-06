 
 
 
Monday 6 July 2020

Sudan sacks local officials in Nertiti in response to protesters’ demand

Protesters in Nertiti stage a sit-in demanding security on 28 June 2020 (ST photo)
July 6, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese authorities decided to remove local officials in the judicial and executive bodies of Nertiti in response to the demands of peaceful protesters who stage a sit-in in the Central Darfur area.

For the ninth day, Nertiti, in western Jebel Marra, is witnessing a sit-in to demand to deploy security forces to curb attack on civilians and to hold culprits accountable.

The residents who won the solidarity of the whole country accuse also the local security organs of inertia and indifference to the violence and violations of human right perpetrated by the armed men.

"The government has removed the local police director, the military commander and the head of the intelligence unit in Nertiti," a Sudanese official told Sudan Tribune under the cover of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the media.

He further added that a judge also relieved.

The mountainous Jebel Marra is the only area in Darfur where insurgents led by the exiled rebel leader Abdel Wahid al-Nur refuse to join the peace process.

The security organs say rebels are active in Nertiti but the government believes such presence should not justify human rights violations and rape of women by unidentified gunmen.

A high-level government delegation arrived in Nertiti on Sunday to meet the protesters, local officials and traditional leaders.

Speaking in a meeting with the protesters on Monday, Mohemed al-Hassan Eltaishi, a member of the Sovereign Council praised the peaceful sit-in by Nertiti people to express their legitimate demands and pledged to implement all the demands they discussed with protestors.

For his part, another son of Darfur and Minister of Justice Nasr al-Din Abdel-Bari told the meeting that urgent decisions are taken to strengthen the rule of law in the area.

The minister further announced the establishment of a district court in Nertiti and send three prosecutors to the area.

He stressed the need to disarm civilians adding that the spread of weapons in the area threatens social peace and security and exacerbates the tensions.

Observers say that the delay in the appointment of civilian governors and civilian administration a year after the revolution largely contributed to the continuation of old practices perpetrated by the former regime.

Faisal Mohamed Saleh, information minister and member of the government delegation to Nertiti said that the met also with groups of nomads in the region who complained from the same problems, noting that most of the problems there require re-establishing rule of law.

He added that the Nertati sit-in establishes a new relationship between the government and society, noting that the sit-in will accelerate the negotiation process currently taking place between the government and the armed movements.

(ST)

