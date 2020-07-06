Saudi Arabia to host conference to support peace in Sudan

July 6, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Saudi Arabia would host a conference for peace in Sudan the Friends of Sudan group agreed to hold, said the foreign ministry Khartoum on Monday.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Omer Gamar Eldin received the Saudi Minister to Khartoum Ali Hassan bin Gaafar to discuss bilateral relations and the Kingdom support to Sudan.

Following the meeting, the foreign ministry stated that the Saudi diplomat request to host a conference support peace implementation in Sudan.

"The ambassador expressed the Kingdom’s desire to host the Friends of Sudan’s conference to support peace efforts in the country".

The Friends of Sudan organized last month a donor meeting hosted by the German government to support the transitional government economic programme.

The group was formed by the U.S. and its main Western allies to support the democratic transition in the East African nation after the collapse of the al-Bashir regime.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE, following the fall of the former regime, pledged $3-billion support to Sudan but finally, they only donated one billion.

(ST)