Saudi Arabia to host conference to support peace in Sudan

July 6, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Saudi Arabia would host a conference for peace in Sudan the Friends of Sudan group agreed to hold, said the foreign ministry Khartoum on Monday.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Omer Gamar Eldin received the Saudi Minister to Khartoum Ali Hassan bin Gaafar to discuss bilateral relations and the Kingdom support to Sudan.
Following the meeting, the foreign ministry stated that the Saudi diplomat request to host a conference support peace implementation in Sudan.
"The ambassador expressed the Kingdom’s desire to host the Friends of Sudan’s conference to support peace efforts in the country".
The Friends of Sudan organized last month a donor meeting hosted by the German government to support the transitional government economic programme.
The group was formed by the U.S. and its main Western allies to support the democratic transition in the East African nation after the collapse of the al-Bashir regime.
Saudi Arabia and the UAE, following the fall of the former regime, pledged $3-billion support to Sudan but finally, they only donated one billion.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
In memory of Kerbino Wol 2020-06-29 08:17:47 By Robert Portada On 5 June 2020, Kerbino Wol announced that he was standing in solidarity with fellow citizens deep in the sacred land of South Sudan and launching the official manifesto of the (...)
Sudan: Dynamics of change and resistance of political parties to change 2020-06-26 19:15:55 By: Hussein Arko Menawi When we look at the political timeline in Sudan it gives us strong evidence, how the political future in Sudan is critical, bleak and confusing. It is also a good (...)
Sudan’s legitimate request for UN assistance. Who the opponents are and what their ulterior motives? (3-3) 2020-06-26 12:08:29 By: Trayo A. Al Ali Trayo Keep the focus on: Regardless of any inadvertent diversion punctuates the course of this discussion, it is extremely important for the reader to strickly keep the focus (...)
MORE