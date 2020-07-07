 
 
 
SLA-AW reports clashes with Sudanese army in western Jebel Marra

July 7, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The military spokesman for the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur, said that their fighters repelled an attack by government forces in Kamaraya area in western Jebel Marra on Sunday.

Walid Mohamed Abkr In a statement seen by Sudan Tribune Walid Mohamed Abakr, said that the Sudanese army force based in Koro area attacked their position in Kamaraya on Sunday afternoon.

“However, the Movement’s forces that were on full alert status, repulsed the aggression valiantly and courageously. They managed to defeat the enemy forces and incurred heavy losses in lives and equipment,” added Abakr.

He further said three rebel fighters were killed by the assailants.

The military spokesman recalled the cessation of hostilities that the Movement’s leadership declared unilaterally before to warn that these attacks will bring them to resume the fighting in Darfur.

"We hold the Khartoum government accountable for the consequences of this escalation and repeated attacks on the areas under our control," he stressed.

The Sudanese army did not issue a statement on this fighting which occurred in the same area of western Jebel Marra where civilians have staged a sit-in calling for security and protection accusing the local authorities of ignoring attacks by gunmen on the farmers and rape of women.

The SLM-AW is not part of the Juba peace process. The leader of the holdout group called for a comprehensive peace conference inside the country and pledged to return to Sudan to take part in this internal process.

(ST)

