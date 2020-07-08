 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 8 July 2020

Kiir pledges full-scale disarmament campaign to end tribal violence in South Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Kiir denies his infection with coronavirus on 25 May (SKM fans photo)
July 8, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Wednesday announced that his government would start a full-scale disarmament campaign to end tribal violence in the country.

Kiir made the announcement in a speech to the nation delivered on the Ninth Anniversary of the Country’s Independence which also will not be celebrated due to the health crisis caused by the COVID-19.

He said the intercommunal clashes across the country are now threatening the "success in ending political violence" and South Sudan’s stability.

The president was alluding to reports about the participation of military elements from the government army and the SPLA-IO in the tribal fighting against the Murle in Jonglei state.

Accordingly, he announced three measures to deal with intercommunal violence.

Kiir said the government will launch an "inter and intra communal dialogue" for healing and reconciliation among the warring parties to address the cause of the fighting: revenge, water and grazing land".

"Secondly, alongside this process, we shall launch full-scale disarmament of the civil population, an exercise which is already underway in some parts of the country," he stressed.

Also, the South Sudanese president to "strengthen the institutions tasked with the enforcement of law and order as well as those administering justice".

These steps will help create an improved environment for safety and security, which will, in turn, enable us to deliver services and promote development across the country.

Over 800 people were killed in South Sudan including three aid workers the since February.

Last May, David Shearer the head of the UN Mission in South Sudan condemned the intercommunal fighting and urged Juba to take the needed measures to stop it.

"We strongly urge the Government and other parties to compromise and agree on these critical positions so the states can take measures to prevent conflict, build peace, and assist with the COVID-19 response,” said Shearer.

Following the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in 2005, the government had carried out a successful nationwide campaign to collect weapons.

However, the five-year civil war largely contributed to the spread of weapons among civilians again.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 9 July 08:51, by Nueri Dial

    How would a Militia disarm another fellow Militia? It needs National army to take guns from the hand of civilian not civil personal like what you have

    repondre message

    • 9 July 10:57, by Khent

      Nueri Dial

      Would you be saying the same thing if Riek took charge of the Presidency with his Nuer militias? I very much doubt it.

      repondre message

      • 9 July 11:42, by Games

        Idiots, disarm yourself first before opening your evil mouth. White army must continue carrying their weapons until the future elections has being done.
        Nobody trusted you in this country

        repondre message

        • 9 July 13:03, by South South

          Games,

          You are still writing very poor English. Your mental can’t help you to develop anything in your life, wicked, woh, woh!!!

          repondre message

      • 9 July 11:47, by Nueri Dial

        Khent,
        If you analysis my words well, They are included. What we have in SS is not national army but a bulk of Militia. Dinka has formed Mathiang Anyor, Dutkubany, Abuchiok as their Militia, they call them SSDF b/se they are in Power. Nuer have White Army, Shiluk with Agwelek, Equatoria with Arrow Boys, Murle with Cobra and Mabanese with Maban Defense Force. Where are civilian you want to disarm?

        repondre message

        • 9 July 12:26, by Riel84

          Games and gat Nueri,
          just play it save low lives. Here in Jonglei state, no one would want your damned ’Nuer ke nyantoc lawlessness never ever again, trust me fools.’ All those gerrymandering in Juba are simply shows, but the bucks stop with the owners on the ground low lives. Mr. Salva Kiir, his fools here in Jonglei of Mr. Kuol Manyang, Mr. Michael Makuei Lueth and bunch of other cowards who>>>

          repondre message

          • 9 July 12:31, by Riel84

            let Mr. Riek Machar got away in 2016 again must pay a very heavy political prices if the low lives would ever open their damn mouths and call themselves our leaders again. Mr. Salva Kiir and his bunch of lowly informed have living over the back of other people ever since. Another low life, the most ugliest of human beings on this world, Rebecca Nyandeng’s ugly son and her mother, Mr. Pagan Amuom,>

            repondre message

            • 9 July 12:37, by Riel84

              Lam Akol, Majak Agoot, Thomas Cirillo and other bunch of low lives, who think, joining *secret societies and used other people and their countries is a good idea*. Good luck to the low lives. Any South Sudanese fool who dare *dare give up his own gun on the name of the so-called ’full scale disarmament would be as good as dead’. I repeat again, let any fool disarm and then cry again later about>>>

              repondre message

              • 9 July 12:41, by Riel84

                Fellows, there are some evils on this planet earth who love to attached themselves to other people and their countries like *leeches or ticks*. These vermins are our *evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus (so-called israelis), our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, Abeshas (so-called ethiopian) prostitutes, some of their Bantuses, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their gulf Arab>>>

                repondre message

                • 9 July 12:46, by Riel84

                  states paymasters and some of their creeps in between who covet our country and our people to death fools*. But the vermins are going to be bombed out of map, once and for all out of our country and over our people, once and for all, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. We have been telling this cowboy hat wearer to let us round up anything that is connected to *evil>>>>

                  repondre message

        • 9 July 13:07, by South South

          Nueri Dial,
          SSPDF is a very strong army. They managed to keep Riek a second man in our country even though Riek wants to a first man in our country. Please work very hard to get out Nuers in PoCs in Juba, Bor, Malakal, Bentu. Why are they still in PoCs? Afriad? from who? SSPDF? Why? Iam laughing hard.

          repondre message

          • 9 July 14:17, by Nueri Dial

            South South,
            Go and ask M7 about who kept Dr.Riek to be second man? He will give you a different answer. I want you to answer why Bor still in Minkaman Camp? What are they doing in Kakuma and Ugandan Camp? Who chase them a way and why are they not returning?

            repondre message

        • 9 July 13:21, by Khent

          Nueri Dial

          The "National military" is whichever military outfit that fought the enemy during the war. The various Nuer militias worked for Khartoum and only returned in 2006, so they simply do not deserve that title. We currently don’t have a truly representative National Military...

          repondre message

          • 9 July 13:40, by Khent

            ..and we will need to unify the militias to create a National military in order to create some trust uniformly across tribal lines. Salva Kiir made mistakes when he allowed the Nuer returnees to account for 70-75% of the army before the war eruped in 2013. The Nuer are only 17% of South Sudan’s population and this should be reflected in their presence in the military...

            repondre message

            • 9 July 13:55, by Khent

              ..Salva Kiir was far too accommodating during the Interim Period, and neglected the military due to corruption. Salva Kiir should NEVER have given Riek the Vice-Presidency during and after the Interim Period. Anyone that allied with Khartoum should have been barred [permanently] from the political environment. Traitors got lucky under Salva Kiir.

              repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan is still crying 9 year after independence 2020-07-09 11:49:31 By Nhial Gatkuoth Chung South Sudanese in 2011 overwhelmingly voted to have their independent state called the Republic of South Sudan, there were huge hopes that independence would bring peace (...)

Nertiti sit-in clearly indicates the continued presence of former regime in Darfur 2020-07-09 10:18:22 The sit-in at Nertiti locality in Central Darfur State is based on citizenship rights to live in Freedom, peace and justice the slogans of the glorious December Revolution By Mahmoud A. (...)

In memory of Kerbino Wol 2020-06-29 08:17:47 By Robert Portada On 5 June 2020, Kerbino Wol announced that he was standing in solidarity with fellow citizens deep in the sacred land of South Sudan and launching the official manifesto of the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.