South Sudan is still crying 9 year after independence

By Nhial Gatkuoth Chung

South Sudanese in 2011 overwhelmingly voted to have their independent state called the Republic of South Sudan, there were huge hopes that independence would bring peace and stability in the nascent country. Just two years after the independence flag was hoisted in the air, the liberators who fought for years in the name of justice, equality, freedom and prosperity plunged the country into the abyss in which thousands of lives were innocently lost, millions more sought refuge outside the country and good number of South Sudanese internally displaced across the country under the protection of the United Nations mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)

The birth of the new nation was cheerfully received with high expectations from all South Sudanese, thinking that this is the country that would repay their long struggle and wipe off the tears of the protracted civil strife that had consumed millions of souls, South Sudanese thought that this is the country that will render the services that were denied to them by the successive and oppressive regime in Khartoum, A country they thought would deliver them the promise of a better future where rule of law, equality, human right and justice for all will reign.

Nine years down the line, the prospects for better South Sudan were all shattered, the impoverished South Sudanese are still living in a precarious situation inside the country as internally displaced persons (IDPs), fled the destructive war and are now living in the neighbouring countries as refugees due to fear from their own government.

Nine years down the lines, South Sudanese are still experiencing death and destruction of their properties by the institutions that are constitutionally mandated to protect them.

Nine years down the line, there are no tangible developmental projects implemented by the government of the day, South Sudan has no passable road networks, no clean drinking water, no schools were built for the kids to go school and no health centres constructed for the sick.

Nine years down the line, the promise of permanent peace, justice, equality, prosperity, freedom and respect of human rights are thrown into the dustbin by the traditional ruling elites.

The opposite of what South Sudanese fought for since 1955 until 2011 when we finally proclaimed our independence is what is taking place in our county today. People are going through tough times in the hand of the government of the day. Fear, death, hunger, violation of human right, lack of freedom of expression are the order of the day.

As South Sudanese are celebrating the 9th independence anniversary, half of the populations are lacking food to eat and living in extreme poverty, insecurity across the country with the proliferation of small arms that has plunged the communities against themselves with massive displacement across the country. Cattle raiding and abduction of children in greater Jonglei state are becoming rampant due to breaking down of rule of law in the country

South Sudanese are still hoping that one day, South Sudan will rise up against all odds and celebrates the next independence anniversaries in peace and harmony.

We are hoping that South Sudanese will unite for a common purpose and sing a new song that signifies unity in our diversity and prosperity, South Sudanese will sing a new song where they will be identified as first-class citizens of this great nation but not by tribes.

Happy Independence Day to all my fellow South Sudanese across the globe and May God bless our homeland, South Sudan!