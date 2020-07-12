De Mabior denies reports about resignation from SPLM-IO

July 12, 2020 (JUBA) - SPLM-IO Chairman of the National Committee for Information and Public Relations, Mabior Garand de Mabior Sunday dismissed social media reports about his resignation from the political movement of the First Vice President Riek Machar.

Social media circulated a two-page statement signed by de Mabior where he announces his resignation from the SPLM-IO and accusing Machar of nepotism for the appointment of his wife as defence minister, failure to implement the security arrangements among other allegations.

In a swift response to the false statement, de Mabior denounced the "mischief" adding he would respond only for the sake of our young men and women in the SPLA-IO adding he does not want them to be confused by this fabricated statement..

"What you are hearing - concerning my abandoning the peoples’ Movement - is fake news and wishful thinking from the intellectual mercenaries of the NPTC regime in Juba," he said.

The son of the SPLM historical leader pledged to write about those behind the statement and urged the movement’s youth to focus on "learning the provisions of the Agreement so that we can use it against the NPTC regime which has hijacked the peace process," he said.

The National Pre-Transitional Committee is tasked with the oversight and coordination of the implementation of the activities of the pre-transitional period.

On 3 June 2020, Mabior addressed a letter to Machar announcing his resignation from the position as deputy minister of interior to protest the government’s failure to implement the security arrangement.

"I shall remain a member of our peoples’ struggle until we achieve our objective of bringing about a fundamental change in our country," he further stressed.

(ST)