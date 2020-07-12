Sudan’s Prime Minister chooses 13 of 18 civilian governors: spokesman

July 12, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Prime Minister has picked 13 of 18 civilian governors, as he has faced faces an array of challenges including women’s appointment, said the government on Sunday.

"The consultations of the Prime Minister have resulted in the selection of civilian governors in 13 states. Consultations are underway to choose governors for the remaining states," said the government spokesman Faisal Mohamed Saleh in a statement issued on Sunday.

Saleh added that the security conditions and tribal disputes in some states complicated the choice of the governor and opened the door to "new alternatives".

"Also, the choice of some female governors faces severe difficulties including resistance from some local and political forces," he stressed.

Officials close to the process told Sudan Tribune that up to now Hamdok had failed to nominate a woman in any state.

Most of the political forces refuse to submit female candidates for the position of governor, while some political and social components in some states objected to giving the position to a woman, the officials further said.

The prime minister resisted political pressures to appoint civilian governors to replace the military governors awaiting the signing of a peace agreement.

However, after the 30 June massive demonstrations across the country for more democratic reforms, he sacked police director-general paving the ways for internal change in the security forces.

Also, he prepares for a ministerial reshuffle after the resignation of his cabinet members and is expected to appoint the civilian’s governors very soon.

The prime minister is considering the appointment of former administrators or retired officers in some states experiencing tribal conflicts particularly in eastern Sudan and Darfur, officials told Sudan Tribune.

The prime minister’s consultations include Freedom and Change forces, local social components, native administrations, and Sufi orders, as well as former academics and administrators.

Hamdok is keen to not impose the centre’s desire on the states as he wants to appoint governors acceptable from the various components in the different states, said Saleh in his statement.

Following 30 June rallies, military governors of North and South Darfur and the Red Sea states resigned from their positions in response to the popular demand for civilians governors.

