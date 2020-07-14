Sudan, Darfur armed groups strike power-sharing deal

July 13, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government and Darfur armed groups Monday have reached a power-sharing deal paving the way for negotiations on the security arrangements which are the last issue on the agenda of the talks

The government is expected to sign an agreement on the power-sharing with the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and The Sudan Liberation Movement - Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) on Tuesday, according to high-ranking officials from both sides.

The SLM-MM’s Presidential Assistant for Media and Public Relations Norelaem Taha told Sudan Tribune that they agreed to allocate 40% representation in Darfur institutions to each party and 20% for stakeholders.

However, he stressed that the "stakeholder identification process" will be carried out by both parties.

Last week, the armed groups demanded to allocate 55% to them and 25% to the stakeholders, leaving 20% for the government. The deal includes executive and legislative organs in Darfur.

The SRF and the SLM-MM will be represented on the national level with 3 seats in the Sovereign Council, 5 portfolios in the transitional government, and 75 seats in the legislative council.

On the financing of peace deal implementation, the two parties agreed to allocate $750 million annually during 10 years. Initially, the armed groups demanded $1.3 billion and the government offered $500 million.

According to Taha, the government also agreed to the creation of an investment fund its income will be dedicated to the implementation of the rehabilitation and developments project during the 10-years period.

This fund will be jointly controlled by the federal and regional authorities.

Security arrangements

Taha also disclosed they have been informed by the mediation that talks on the security arrangements will begin on Thursday.

He said that the negotiations will be with the SLM-MM during the first stage of the talks.

"The SRF will join us later on," he added.

The Sudanese government and SRF had already started discussions on the security arrangements through video conferencing. However, talks stalled over certain issues.

"When the negotiations reach the sticking points then the SRF representatives will join the negotiations."

The government and the SRF failed to agree on the timing of the integration of the rebel combatants. The government proposes that the DDR process will begin immediately after the signing of the peace agreement while the armed groups call for the formation of joint units to protect IDPs.

The government’s proposal for immediate integration into the army of fighters of armed movements, while the latter calls for the formation of joint forces to protect the displaced.

The armed groups also want the security arrangements to include the national army’s reorganization process.

It is worth noting that the government and the SPLM-N led by Malik Agar have already finalized negotiations awaiting the end of talks on Darfur conflict.

For the SRF political groups in northern and central Sudan, they got 10% representation in the regional bodies.

