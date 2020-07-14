 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 14 July 2020

Security Council urges South Sudan to implement security arrangement

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 13, 2020 (JUBA) - The United Nations Security Council has urged the South Sudanese government to finalized the implementation of the security arrangements and voiced concern over the increased inter-communal violence in the country.

A United Nations Security Council briefing on sexual violence in South Sudan on 22 October 2014 (Photo: UN)In a statement released on Monday, the Council members applauded the "encouraging developments" in South Sudan referring to the agreement on state governors. Also, they recognized the government’s efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the 15-member boy meant to remind Juba that despite the global health crisis and other developments the international community continues to follow closely the situation in the East African country.

The statement evoked the delay in the security arrangements implementation which a key element of the peace process, and the need to form the legislative assembly which is supposed to serve as tribune of expression and adopt the various reforms.

"The members of the Security Council expressed concern regarding the delays implementing the Revitalised Agreement and urged the parties to expeditiously finalize security arrangements, establish transitional government institutions including a national legislative assembly, followed by concerted progress on transitional reforms," said the statement.

Juba failed to implement the security arrangements which was due to be done during the pre-transitional period. The parties extended it twice in vain as the government kept pointing to the lack of money and called for international support. The parties finally agreed to force the government without its implementation.

The Council also expressed grave concern about the increased tribal violence in Jonglei state, which has killed hundreds and displaced thousands.

They "took note of the announcement of a committee to address inter-communal violence in Jonglei, and underscored the pressing need for the R-TGoNU to act swiftly to halt violence, end impunity for violations and abuses of human rights," stressed the statement.

Nonetheless, the Security Council called on government and holdout armed groups to take urgent action to prevent violence, protect civilians and civilian objects, as well as medical facilities and medical personnel, and allow rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access.

Also, they called on the government and the non-signatory groups to abide the on the Cessation of Hostilities, in keeping with their commitments in the Rome Declaration and to resume peace talks.

The parties had to resume talks in March of this year in Rome but the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Italy, as well as the other EU countries, delayed the process which is mediated by the Sant’Egidio religious community.

The statement recalled the importance of ensuring 35% representation of women as agreed in the peace agreement. and to include youth, faith-based groups, and civil society in the implementation of the revitalised peace pact.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 14 July 10:02, by Nueri Dial

    United Nations Security Council,
    You are talking nonsense. Deal with God gifted Covid 19 to you and leave us alone. Kirimnal failed to implement any deal if he didn’t see word ’’Inu’’ in any documents. You either include the word or leave us alone. Stop foriegn invaders like GEM and UPDF of Uganda. Tell IGAD to distance themselves. Let it be Nuer Vs Dinka a lone and you will hear the result soon

    repondre message

    • 14 July 10:30, by South South

      Nueri Dial,
      Dinka and Nuer were left alone in 2013, but Nuer ran to PoCs in Juba, Bor, Bentu, Malakal and other places. Until today, Nuers are still hiding in PocS. Some Nuers are still roaming in Ethiopia. Riek is here with us. He is ok. We are protecting him as our second man in our country. You are very welcome to visit Juba if you want, but make your that your dirty mouth is shut up.

      repondre message

      • 14 July 12:46, by The Rhino

        South South,

        1).Misseriya Arabs are butchering jienges and burning down tukuls in Abyei and you are doing nothing,2).Covid-19 is ravaging South Sudan like hell,3).Brutal inter-communal violence is spiking,4).No gov’t yet formed to pave ways for reforms,..list is long,shit!These are all vivid indications and evidence that South Sudan is being led by giant gorillas in suits, disgusting!

        repondre message

        • 14 July 13:52, by Theallseeingeye

          The Rihno
          Not to forget that the country is about to be run without fiscal budget. Just bullshit.

          repondre message

        • 14 July 14:05, by South South

          The Rhino,

          Shit,
          1- More than 30 Misseriya Arabs died in last a few weeks near NBG border, fact. We give no care to Misseriya.
          2- Covid-19 is US, Europe and Asia problem. South Sudan is doing great. In Juba, you will see people wear masks in airport, banks and goverment offices. South Sudan is good, our heat is giving covid-19 trouble.
          3- No inter-communal violence in South Sudan

          repondre message

          • 14 July 14:07, by South South

            The Rhino,

            We have the best government in Juba today. Ask Riek and he will tell you that. You can cry, shit, smear, but we are moving ahead with our goverment, period.

            repondre message

            • 14 July 16:32, by jubaone

              South South
              How can blind gorillas even see where they are heading to? Just eat, sleep, shit 💩 and procreate that’s what giant gorillas do. Someone has to take care of them.

              repondre message

        • 14 July 16:14, by jubaone

          Rhino
          We should care more about Equatoria and not SS. The non Equatorian cockroaches have all fled to us leaving their places empty. Jellaba should just come and take and turn them into agricultural lands. We should encourage every able Equatoria to arm themselves cuz soon, we are going for the final showdown. If these giant gorillas win, they take it all, but if not we smoke 🚬 these cockroaches

          repondre message

        • 14 July 16:36, by jubaone

          Rhino
          You are asking so much from people who don’t think. Can you pickpocket a naked jienge? No cuz he has no clothes 👚 on let alone underpants. Expect nothing from them just watch them as if you were in some zoo.

          repondre message

      • 14 July 13:57, by Theallseeingeye

        South South

        Nuer who run to PoC are just innocent civilian who are not parties to the conflict. But the Dink malitias do not recognize defenseless civilian but rather preter to pray on them.

        repondre message

        • 14 July 14:10, by South South

          Theallseeingeye,

          No, no, you are wrong. We don’t kill innocent civilians, we kill mitinias and betrayers only. We are known of teaching triators very dear lessons in battle fields.

          repondre message

          • 14 July 16:26, by jubaone

            South South
            Who slaughtered the more than 6,000 Nuer civilians in Juba in 2013? So these Nuer civilians committed mass suicide? Anyway, that’s the Nuer to sort out with jienge. Perhaps Riek, Taban, James Chol Ranley, Tutkew Gatluak, Lul Ruai Koang etc are planning a serious comeback or they have docile like castrated oxen and don’t give a fuck to the thousands slaughtered in Juba like x-mas goats

            repondre message

            • 14 July 19:46, by South South

              jubaone,
              Shit, where did get 6000 Nuer civilians, a lie!!!!.

              repondre message

        • 14 July 15:14, by Avenger of Dinkas/mounyjiengs

          No wonder you low lives have been in ’tow with our Nuers ke nyantoc since 1990th to date’. Honestly, watch out low lives’. Mr. Salva Kiir and bunch of cowards have let you bunch of fools run amok with our country and our people again and again. With his damned ’cowboy hat’. What I am writing here on SUDAN SUDAN is what the lowly informed would go and used as their own idea. But they don’t>>>

          repondre message

          • 14 July 15:18, by Avenger of Dinkas/mounyjiengs

            think for their own selves. South Sudan deliberately coveted by our so-called allies from the US, the UK, their cloned so-called arab of North Sudan, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), some of their Bantuses, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their UN, their sleazy NGOs and some of their creeps in between fools.>>>>

            repondre message

            • 14 July 15:23, by Avenger of Dinkas/mounyjiengs

              Lowly informed South Sudanese fools, "one country, two two systems". This slogan was used by the evil *white Americans, evil juus (so-called israelis), their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, gulf Arab states and even some of their creeps here in Africa who think, they can always live over our country and over our people*>>>>

              repondre message

              • 14 July 15:29, by Avenger of Dinkas/mounyjiengs

                in Kenya, in 1999, Ukambani district of Machakos, Nairobi and Naivasha. This damned slogan was tested in the evil English criminals in Hong Kong, in 19th century with their ’opium war’ intrigue, which the vermin used to *shipped from their then British East Indian to Hong Kong until the people of Hong Kong (Cantonese people) became addicted to ’heroin drug’*>>>>

                repondre message

                • 14 July 15:34, by Avenger of Dinkas/mounyjiengs

                  But when the Chinese authorities told the evil English low lives to get the hell out with their heroin drugs, they were bombed to submission by the low lives. The Chinese rubbed their noses and let the vermin run amok in Hong Kong. But in 1997, the Chinese people asked their Hong Kong back. The low lives think, South Sudan can be put pressure, pressure and pressure and that South Sudan would>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 14 July 15:40, by Avenger of Dinkas/mounyjiengs

                    be made *Hong Kong, United Arab Emirate (UAE) or Singapore*. Good luck to the vermins, that is not going to happen under the sun or even in million years, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. Lowly informed South Sudanese fools. There is *oil in Saudi Arabia, but the vermins think, they can even, ’drill our oil from our Upper Nile and go and refined them in their so-called>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 14 July 15:48, by Avenger of Dinkas/mounyjiengs

                      evil corporate America refineries in Saudi Arabia*. Good luck to the vermins once again, dreaming is not a crime. Lowly informed South Sudanese fools. Mr. Salva Kiir and his nemesis, Mr. Riek Machar were called by Mr. Pope Francis to *Rome and went and knelt down on them*. *Mr. Pope Francis was just a low life from *Italy to Argentina and back to Italy as a Pope*>>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 14 July 15:58, by Avenger of Dinkas/mounyjiengs

                        Other pieces of low lives from devil infested Island of England and the US (Episcopal) are *desperately vying for the control of our country and our people*. We are the ’Ancient Egyptian fools’. There would be no *Saudi Arabia, our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, the evil juus (so-called israelis), attack dogs, the mighty US, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians)>>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 14 July 16:07, by Avenger of Dinkas/mounyjiengs

                          some of their Bantuses, their sleazy NGOs and the UN; reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM*. Abiye Ahmed and Barack, our greatest enemies. Mr. Abiye Ahmed was *given the European token a few years ago and they they came to our country and lecture our foolish Salva Kiir and our foolish elders about the so-called "Africa unity and regional integration". The president of *Eritrea refused to acknowledged>>

                          repondre message

                          • 14 July 16:23, by Avenger of Dinkas/mounyjiengs

                            Mr. Abiye Ahmed European so-called Nobel prize token----he didn’t even gave the low life ’congratulation’*. Game is over low lives. The owners are here---the Dinkas/Muonyjiengs of the Sudan are going to bomb you to near *extinction, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM*.>>>>>

                            repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Peaceful coexistence will prevail in South Sudan’s Jonglei 2020-07-14 18:30:04 By Pal Chol Nyan Previously, I talked and dwelled much on and about the social bonds which had existed among Dinka Bor, Laak, Gawaar, Murle, Anuak, Lou Nuer. This is an incontrovertible and an (...)

A Psychological look into Egypt’s stance on GERD 2020-07-10 15:04:31 By AT Abera AT Abera, a student of Political Science and International relations, political sociology, hydro politics and political psychology argues that the main hindrance to a balanced (...)

South Sudan is still crying 9 year after independence 2020-07-09 11:49:31 By Nhial Gatkuoth Chung South Sudanese in 2011 overwhelmingly voted to have their independent state called the Republic of South Sudan, there were huge hopes that independence would bring peace (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.