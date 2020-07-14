Security Council urges South Sudan to implement security arrangement

July 13, 2020 (JUBA) - The United Nations Security Council has urged the South Sudanese government to finalized the implementation of the security arrangements and voiced concern over the increased inter-communal violence in the country.

In a statement released on Monday, the Council members applauded the "encouraging developments" in South Sudan referring to the agreement on state governors. Also, they recognized the government’s efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the 15-member boy meant to remind Juba that despite the global health crisis and other developments the international community continues to follow closely the situation in the East African country.

The statement evoked the delay in the security arrangements implementation which a key element of the peace process, and the need to form the legislative assembly which is supposed to serve as tribune of expression and adopt the various reforms.

"The members of the Security Council expressed concern regarding the delays implementing the Revitalised Agreement and urged the parties to expeditiously finalize security arrangements, establish transitional government institutions including a national legislative assembly, followed by concerted progress on transitional reforms," said the statement.

Juba failed to implement the security arrangements which was due to be done during the pre-transitional period. The parties extended it twice in vain as the government kept pointing to the lack of money and called for international support. The parties finally agreed to force the government without its implementation.

The Council also expressed grave concern about the increased tribal violence in Jonglei state, which has killed hundreds and displaced thousands.

They "took note of the announcement of a committee to address inter-communal violence in Jonglei, and underscored the pressing need for the R-TGoNU to act swiftly to halt violence, end impunity for violations and abuses of human rights," stressed the statement.

Nonetheless, the Security Council called on government and holdout armed groups to take urgent action to prevent violence, protect civilians and civilian objects, as well as medical facilities and medical personnel, and allow rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access.

Also, they called on the government and the non-signatory groups to abide the on the Cessation of Hostilities, in keeping with their commitments in the Rome Declaration and to resume peace talks.

The parties had to resume talks in March of this year in Rome but the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Italy, as well as the other EU countries, delayed the process which is mediated by the Sant’Egidio religious community.

The statement recalled the importance of ensuring 35% representation of women as agreed in the peace agreement. and to include youth, faith-based groups, and civil society in the implementation of the revitalised peace pact.

(ST)