Gabriel Changson appointed South Sudan’s higher education minister

July 15, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir on Wednesday has appointed Gabriel Changson Chang as the new Minister of Higher Education.
Chang who is also the chairman of the Federal Democratic Party (FDP) replaces Denay Jok Chagor who is appointed Governor of Jonglei State.
The two politicians are members of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance. Also, the two-positions are allocated to the alliance.
With Chagor’s appointment as Jonglei governor, the Upper Nile State remains the only state without governor in South Sudan. President Kiir declined to appoint Johnson Olony as the Upper Nile State Governor.
In a parallel development, President Kiir appointed Deng Alor Kuol minister for East African Community Affairs replacing the late John Luk Jok.
The two men belong to the Former Political Detainees group.
(ST)
