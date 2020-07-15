 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 15 July 2020

US sanctions Russian group over Sudan interference

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 15 2020 (WASHINGTON) - The United States on Wednesday moved to impose sanctions on companies linked to Yevgeniy Prigozhin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing it of working to destabilize Sudan and exploit its natural resources.

Yevgeny Prigozhin. | Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo

The U.S. treasury announced that it targeted three individuals and a network of five entities in Russia, Sudan, Hong Kong and Thailand which Washington claimed it helped Prigozhin evade sanctions imposed on him previously.

In Sudan, Prigozhin is alleged to stand behind M invest which helped deposed Sudanese leader devise plans to suppress anti-regime protest which broke out in 2018 and eventually led to his demise.

"Prigozhin’s role in Sudan highlights the interplay between Russia’s paramilitary operations, support for preserving authoritarian regimes, and exploitation of natural resources. During his 30-year tenure, former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir increased economic and security cooperation with Russia, receiving military assistance and offering agreements spanning some of Sudan’s most lucrative sectors such as oil, natural gas, agriculture, and gold," the U.S. Treasury said in a statement.

"The Sudanese people peacefully ousted Bashir in April 2019, forming a civilian-led transition government that has taken steps to increase equality amongst the Sudanese people and respect for human rights. Today’s actions are measures to prevent Prigozhin’s interference with Sudan’s democratic transition and allow the new government an opportunity to regain control of Sudan’s national assets".

The Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin said that the U.S. "remains committed to holding him and other bad actors accountable so Sudan and other countries can operate freely".

The sanctions also targeted a Sudanese company by the name of Meroe gold which is linked to M invest.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in a tweet reiterated that the U.S. "maintains its support for the true democratic change in that country, and continues to disrupt this global malign behaviour" and as such took action against Prigozhin network "that undermines Sudan’s democratic progress".

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Peaceful coexistence will prevail in South Sudan’s Jonglei 2020-07-14 18:30:04 By Pal Chol Nyan Previously, I talked and dwelled much on and about the social bonds which had existed among Dinka Bor, Laak, Gawaar, Murle, Anuak, Lou Nuer. This is an incontrovertible and an (...)

A Psychological look into Egypt’s stance on GERD 2020-07-10 15:04:31 By AT Abera AT Abera, a student of Political Science and International relations, political sociology, hydro politics and political psychology argues that the main hindrance to a balanced (...)

South Sudan is still crying 9 year after independence 2020-07-09 11:49:31 By Nhial Gatkuoth Chung South Sudanese in 2011 overwhelmingly voted to have their independent state called the Republic of South Sudan, there were huge hopes that independence would bring peace (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.