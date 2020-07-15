US sanctions Russian group over Sudan interference

July 15 2020 (WASHINGTON) - The United States on Wednesday moved to impose sanctions on companies linked to Yevgeniy Prigozhin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing it of working to destabilize Sudan and exploit its natural resources.

Yevgeny Prigozhin. | Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo

The U.S. treasury announced that it targeted three individuals and a network of five entities in Russia, Sudan, Hong Kong and Thailand which Washington claimed it helped Prigozhin evade sanctions imposed on him previously.

In Sudan, Prigozhin is alleged to stand behind M invest which helped deposed Sudanese leader devise plans to suppress anti-regime protest which broke out in 2018 and eventually led to his demise.

"Prigozhin’s role in Sudan highlights the interplay between Russia’s paramilitary operations, support for preserving authoritarian regimes, and exploitation of natural resources. During his 30-year tenure, former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir increased economic and security cooperation with Russia, receiving military assistance and offering agreements spanning some of Sudan’s most lucrative sectors such as oil, natural gas, agriculture, and gold," the U.S. Treasury said in a statement.

"The Sudanese people peacefully ousted Bashir in April 2019, forming a civilian-led transition government that has taken steps to increase equality amongst the Sudanese people and respect for human rights. Today’s actions are measures to prevent Prigozhin’s interference with Sudan’s democratic transition and allow the new government an opportunity to regain control of Sudan’s national assets".

The Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin said that the U.S. "remains committed to holding him and other bad actors accountable so Sudan and other countries can operate freely".

The sanctions also targeted a Sudanese company by the name of Meroe gold which is linked to M invest.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in a tweet reiterated that the U.S. "maintains its support for the true democratic change in that country, and continues to disrupt this global malign behaviour" and as such took action against Prigozhin network "that undermines Sudan’s democratic progress".

(ST)