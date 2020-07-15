 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 15 July 2020

Sudan, SLM-MM begin discussions on security arrangements

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Dhieu Matouk chairs a session of peace talks through videoconference flanked with with the SPLM-N Agar delegation in Juba on 21 April 2020 (SUNA photo)
July 15, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Talks on the security arrangements in Darfur between the transitional government and the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) will begin in Juba on Thursday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the SLM-MM announced that it had received an official invitation from the South Sudanese mediation indicating the launch of the talks on Thursday.

The government has already discussed the security arrangements with the Darfur groups under the banner of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) via videoconference but Minnawi’s movement declined to take part in the talks requesting direct meetings.

Noreldaem Taha SLM-MM leader’s assistant and the rapporteur of its negotiating team reiterated their readiness to discuss the security arrangements, stressing its crucial role in the process of change in Sudan and the success of the transitional period program, as he said.

The Security arrangements will restore security and stability in Darfur, and pave the way for "the protected voluntary return".

"Also, it opens the door for comprehensive reforms of the (army and other) security organs to transform it into national institutions reassuring citizens," he added.

Taha was referring to the demand made by the SRF-Darfur groups calling to form a joint force to protect civilians during the transitional period.

The other demand that the government did not accept yet is to discuss a comprehensive reform of the Sudanese army during the talks on the security arrangements.

The SRF groups will join the negotiating table when the government and the SLM-MM come to discuss the outstanding issues.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Peaceful coexistence will prevail in South Sudan’s Jonglei 2020-07-14 18:30:04 By Pal Chol Nyan Previously, I talked and dwelled much on and about the social bonds which had existed among Dinka Bor, Laak, Gawaar, Murle, Anuak, Lou Nuer. This is an incontrovertible and an (...)

A Psychological look into Egypt’s stance on GERD 2020-07-10 15:04:31 By AT Abera AT Abera, a student of Political Science and International relations, political sociology, hydro politics and political psychology argues that the main hindrance to a balanced (...)

South Sudan is still crying 9 year after independence 2020-07-09 11:49:31 By Nhial Gatkuoth Chung South Sudanese in 2011 overwhelmingly voted to have their independent state called the Republic of South Sudan, there were huge hopes that independence would bring peace (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.