Sudan, SLM-MM begin discussions on security arrangements



July 15, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Talks on the security arrangements in Darfur between the transitional government and the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) will begin in Juba on Thursday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the SLM-MM announced that it had received an official invitation from the South Sudanese mediation indicating the launch of the talks on Thursday.

The government has already discussed the security arrangements with the Darfur groups under the banner of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) via videoconference but Minnawi’s movement declined to take part in the talks requesting direct meetings.

Noreldaem Taha SLM-MM leader’s assistant and the rapporteur of its negotiating team reiterated their readiness to discuss the security arrangements, stressing its crucial role in the process of change in Sudan and the success of the transitional period program, as he said.

The Security arrangements will restore security and stability in Darfur, and pave the way for "the protected voluntary return".

"Also, it opens the door for comprehensive reforms of the (army and other) security organs to transform it into national institutions reassuring citizens," he added.

Taha was referring to the demand made by the SRF-Darfur groups calling to form a joint force to protect civilians during the transitional period.

The other demand that the government did not accept yet is to discuss a comprehensive reform of the Sudanese army during the talks on the security arrangements.

The SRF groups will join the negotiating table when the government and the SLM-MM come to discuss the outstanding issues.

(ST)