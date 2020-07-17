SRF militiamen turns South Kordofan’s primary school into military training centre



July 17, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have occupied a girls’ school in the capital of South Kordofan and turned in to a training centre, said a local rights group HUDO.

On 14th June 2020, seven vehicles mounted with machine guns and armed Rapid Support Force (RSF) soldiers invaded Elzahraa girls primary school at Telu neighbourhood of Kadogli town, said HUDO in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune last week.

Following their arrival, the militiamen under the command of Commandant Lt. Col Mohamed Ehabib Ibrahim Abdel-Moneim dug a trench around the school. Since, the school has been used as a military training centre.

Telu residents reported the case to the state acting governor and South Kordofan military commandant urging his intervention but in vain nothing has been done.

Sudan Tribune sought, without success to get a statement from the RSF spokesman office in Khartoum about the presence of the militiamen in the building of the school. However, local sources confirmed the occupation.

HUDO said "very concerned" about the occupation of the school in the Nuba Mountains and called on the transitional authority including the Sovereign Council and the Prime Minister to order the evacuation of the educative buildings.

The schools’ term in South Kordofan state resumed on 2nd July 2020.

There are 427 pupils attending the primary school in Telu.

