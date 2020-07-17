 
 
 
Sudan’s peace body discuss security arrangements deal

Abdel Fatah al-Burhan chairs a meeting of the Higher Peace Council in Khartoum (SC photo)
July 17, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Higher Peace Council discussed the security arrangements under discussions with the armed groups in Juba as it remains the last issue before to sign a peace agreement.

In a statement released on Friday, the Sovereign Council said that the Council held a meeting chaired by the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and attended by Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

The Council discussed "the agreement to be signed with the (Sudanese) Revolutionary Front (SRF), in particular, the security arrangements currently being negotiated in Juba, its requirements, and how to form a national military institution".

The Sudanese government delegation and the Sudan Liberation Movement of Minni Minnwai (SLM-MM) began talks on the security arrangements on Thursday. The SRF will join them when they reach the sticky issues. The alliance had already discussed the matter with the government via video-conference.

The armed groups - SRF and SLM-MM - say they want the formation of joint units during the transitional period to protect the civilians in the Darfur region.

Also, they say the security arrangement should include the formation of a national army integrating their combatants and RSF militiamen.

The statement said the meeting discussed the organisation of field visits to Kutum and Laqawa areas where several civilians were killed by militiamen in North Darfur, and West Kordofan states.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

