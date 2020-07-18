Sudanese army sues activists, journalists for criminal defamation



July 18, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) will file lawsuits against activists and journalists who defame the military system, said a statement issued on Saturday.

In a statement released on Saturday, SAF said that it tasked a commissioner specialized in information crimes to file lawsuits and follow-up complaints within a team under the command of the Military Prosecutor to monitor "all insults affecting the components of armed forces and take needed legal action"

The legal committee has already found several violations and lodged complaints in line with the code penal and the amended press law.

"The measures involved a group of activists, journalists and others inside and outside Sudan," said the statement adding that further details will be released soon about these lawsuits.

The armed forces took this step, as their patience is at an end after systematic insults and accusations.

Also, these abuses are "part of a plan targeting the country’s army and security system".

The Sudanese army and its Rapid Support Forces have been under pressure after the bloody attack on peaceful protesters on 30 June 2019.

Recently, the Sudanese Islamists direct their attacks against the army saying they allowed the anti-Islamic political groups to take power and repeal Islamist laws.

