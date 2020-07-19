 
 
 
NAS rebels kill 5 South Sudanese soldiers in Central Equatoria

July 19, 2020 (JUBA) - The National Salvation Front (NAS) rebel fighters killed five South Sudanese soldiers in fresh clashes in Liria and Lobonok Counties of Central Equatoria State, according to a statement released on Sunday.

SPLA soldiers are seen at the airport in Bor January 19, 2014. (Photo Reuters/Andreea Campeaunu)In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, NAS Spokesman Suba Samuel Manase said the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) attacked their position at Lowe in Liria area on the Juba-Torit road on Thursday 16 July.

"NAS forces fought back in self-defence countering the enemy in two successful ambushes. In these ambushes five (5) SSPDF soldiers were killed in action and many sustained injuries," he added.

The SSPDF launched a second attack on NAS in Lobonok from two different axes on 18 July but their forces fought back and forced the attackers to retreat.

"The aggression by the SSPDF is still continuing and is already causing civilian displacement and humanitarian disaster," he stressed.

The holdout rebel group reiterated its commitment to the Cessions of Hostilities Agreement signed on 21 December 2017, and to the Rome Declaration signed on 20th January 2020.

  • 19 July 23:41, by Mayendit

    President Salva Kiir Mayardit is the big problem in South Sudan by saying that, the defectors have been reported to him but he ignored them likewise, general Thomas Cirillo and others were reported and his Son in law Daniel Akol Koor Kuc are not caring for the lives of SSPDF and the population in South Sudan. I think it is time for South Sudanese people to gets Old dictatorship and bring new faces

  • 19 July 23:49, by Mayendit

    If anyone belief that, the President Kiir Mayardit and his five vices presidents will do things better then, you are joking. The vices presidents and the President himself have nothing to offer to South Sudanese people as you can see they are stuck on position. President Kiir and Riek Machar are the worst leaders in South Sudan and we must gets written of them and find new leader outside SPLM Part

    • 20 July 00:29, by South South

      Pour white lie from NAS, no single SSPDF soldier killed in the month of July. Keep lying monkeys, but you will remain in the bushes forever.

      • 20 July 00:45, by Mayendit

        South South
        I don’t think it’s lies as you said it. There was a report about 3 generals of SPLA IO were captured by the holdout rebels and it was true. Also there was a report about 5 of National security officers killed between Western Equatoria State and Central Equatoria State and it came to be true. Look I am getting tired about this President Salva Kiir Mayardit and his vice President Riek M

  • 20 July 00:59, by Mayendit

    South South.
    The President Kiir Mayardit been leading new nation for almost 10 years and the country is going wrong direction and he cannot fixings his weaknesses nor hand it over to someone who will be capable politician. I strongly belief that, both leaders him and Riek Machar are not functioning because they have no Ideas on how they will resolve their differences and works for the country an

  • 20 July 01:11, by Mayendit

    South South.
    Look now, the internal chief general Akol Koor Kuc and Major general Magok Magok Deng have been involved in to communities fighting. Both generals are arming their community call Atok Buk Alok against Jur Bol community and Apuk Padoch Kuol while, they are holding National security in South Sudan. The report was received in Kuacjok city yesterday that, the 2 generals are sending weapo

