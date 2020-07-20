 
 
 
Monday 20 July 2020

Local group denounce sexual harassment rife in South Sudan’s international bodies

July 20, 2020 (JUBA) - A coalition of civil society groups denounced sexual harassment of South Sudanese women working or applying to in international organizations and companies in the country.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the South Sudan Civil Society Forum (SSCSF) say they received numerous credible reports of local staff being subjected to harsh working conditions including female facing sexual harassment and assaults.

The SSCSF "has also received credible information about male human resources personnel in international organizations and foreign companies demanding sexual favours from female applicants before their job applications are processed," further said the group.

However, the allegations of sexual harassment and bullying of the local staff were not documented, also no names of an institution or persons were given in the statement.

"The Forum has therefore decided to concretely document stories of victims and to work with them and relevant national authorities to seek justice for the victims and prevent recurrence of these abuses," stressed the statement.

The group reassured the harassment survivors that they would respect their right to the confidentiality of information that they would share with them.

Further, the forum called on aggrieved employees, job applicants and members of the public to report cases of these abuses to the SSCSF

The statement also condemned the laxity of the South Sudanese officials to investigate these cases and protect harassment survivors.

"SSCSF is aware of acts of bribery by perpetrators of these abuses as a way to undermine genuine grievances of employees and their pursuit of justice".

(ST)

  • 20 July 22:58, by Avenger of Dinkas/mounyjiengs

    Yes, South Sudan is another NGOs and UN low lives who cannot get a job in their own countries. But the low lives always try to poke their sleazy long noses into countries and people who don’t consider them anything-----good luck fellows. Dreaming is not or has not been a crime. South Sudan is not your so-called DR Congo fools. Didn’t I tell you that the evil juus (so-called israelis), the US>>>>

    repondre message

    • 20 July 23:07, by Avenger of Dinkas/mounyjiengs

      and some of their creepy allies here in the IGAD and the African Union (AU) told you lowly informed *Bantuses* that South Sudan would be used like their then *DR Congo, Central Africa republic (C.A.R), some of their west African countries, Angola, Mozambique, some countries in middle East, some of their low lives in Asia, some countries in South America or Latin America>>>>

      repondre message

      • 20 July 23:14, by Avenger of Dinkas/mounyjiengs

        and some countries in Eastern Europe during their so-called COLD WAR*. Fellows, here in South Sudan, during our genuine war, if rape a woman, then you would be ’fire squad’ we respect our women and girls. ’Katiba bannet/women battalion’.>>>>

        repondre message

        • 20 July 23:18, by Avenger of Dinkas/mounyjiengs

          Many South Sudanese people know all these. We are not equal with Bantuses, Arabs, evil juus (so-called israelis) or Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), never never have and will never will under the the sun. The vermins love our ’Nile waters and our land’, but the vermins are playing with fire, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM.>>>

          repondre message

          • 21 July 00:02, by Avenger of Dinkas/mounyjiengs

            There is *African unity and regional integration* bring propagated by *secret societies’ members of: Thabo Mbeki, Paul Kagame, Jakaya Kikwete, Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, the prime minister Abesh (so-called ethiopia) and Mr. Abiye Ahmed* There are no resources in *Kenya, Uganda, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), Rwanda and North Sudan* with their so-called ’Africa unity and regional integration’>>>>

            repondre message

            • 21 July 00:09, by Avenger of Dinkas/mounyjiengs

              Lowly informed South Sudan, we are our own enemies. Some low lives worship the evil juus (so-called israelis), some other low lives worship the Europeans, the US, the Americans and the NGOs. Here we are. The US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called israelis), the UN and the NGOs are *country’s and our people damned enemy enemies lowly informed South Sudanese fools*>>>>>

              repondre message

              • 21 July 00:23, by Avenger of Dinkas/mounyjiengs

                The US and their allies always sell their genetically modified maize (corn) (GM), beans and even sorghum to *Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), North Sudan and other countries around the world*, and South Sudanese; who have a huge land and waters *have to be always played games every ten (10) years*. And the vermins hope everyone consider them anything>>>>

                repondre message

Comment on this article



