Sudan’s peace body adopts negotiating position on security arrangements



June 20, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Higher Council for Peace Monday agreed on a joint position on the security arrangements that the Sudanese government negotiating team will adopt in the talks with the armed groups in Juba.

The agreement was announced in a statement released by the Sovereign Council after the second meeting by the peace council on the security arrangements in less than a week.

The meeting was chaired by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, with the participation of its members from the Sovereign Council, the cabinet and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).

"The meeting has reached a clear vision on the security arrangements and the Minister of Defence was tasked to put it on the negotiating table in Juba," said Suleiman al-Dabailo, the head of the Peace Commission and the Council’s rapporteur.

The government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) discussed the security arrangement through videoconference last June but did not finalize an agreement on this chapter of the peace agreement.

Talks on the security arrangements with the Sudan Liberation Movement Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) which broke away from the SRF began on 16 July.

The formation of a reunified national army including rebel combatants and militiamen of the Rapid Support Forces was one of the SRF demands that the SLM-MM shares.

The armed groups also demand that the DDR process be delayed and to form joint units during the first phase of the peace implementation process.

Noreldaem Taha, SLM-MM head assistant and rapporteur of its negotiating team told the official SUNA news agency that discussions on the security arrangements have made great progress.

"During the session of talks on Monday, the two parties agreed on the need to build a unified military doctrine for the Sudanese Armed Forces," Taha said adding that this opens the door for Sudan’s unity and stability.

The Sudanese government negotiating team initially proposed the immediate integration of the rebel fighters in the regular forces after the signing of a peace agreement.

The government did not disclose the details of new position on the security arrangements.

However, the need to convince the international community of its seriousness to end insecurity and attacks on civilians may push the government to make some concessions in this respect.

A peace agreement with armed groups in Juba will be initialled after the conclusion of a deal on the security arrangements.

(ST)