Sudan’s Hamdok denies his advisers’ meddling in government activities

July 22, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister denied the interference of his advisers in the work of his ministers, stressing that their number is small and they work under his orders and direct supervision.

Abdallah Hamdock held a press conference on Wednesday evening, in which he talked about the appointment of civilians governors announced during the day and the freshly amended budget to help the coronavirus-battered economy.

Further, he commented on other topics including rumours about the presence of a number of Marxist advisers in his office who seek to impose a specific agenda with his blessing.

The Prime Minister said that the number his advisers is the smallest in the world compared with the big number of advisers in other countries. He disclosed that they are only four people, while his office bears the greatest burden in managing the country’s affairs.

At the same time, he denied their interference in the work of the Prime Minister, stressing that the advisors do anything under his direct guidance and within the framework of the role assigned to them.

He stated that the minister’s role is executive, while the advisor provides studies and advice, also that he can contribute to setting state policies.

"The main role of the advisor is to provide the prime minister with a vision or advice that is consistent or not with the concerned minister and ultimately the final decision is taken by the prime minister."

"There is no adviser who can do anything without my personal supervision and with very clear assignments," he stressed.

Hamdok did not speak or pronounce the name of his former finance minister but he gave the vague impression that he was responding to what Ibrahim al-Badwai said in his statement about the role of Hamdok’s advisers.

Al-Badwai said he was in disagreement with Hamdok about the issue of power delegation as he wanted to be given a large power enabling him to carry out the implementation of the Staff-Monitored Program (SMP), he had negotiated with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The former minister said he asked the prime minister to determine the economic files he wants to keep under his direct control and those followed by his economic advisers to avoid "conflicts of authority".

(ST)