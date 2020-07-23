 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 23 July 2020

Sudan forms higher committee on Renaissance dam

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

GERD under construction (Ethiopian FM photo)July 23, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Prime Minister, Abdallah Hamdok, formed a higher committee to follow- up the ongoing negotiations on the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) under his chairmanship and the membership of some ministers.

According to a decision issued on Thursday, the committee includes the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Omer Monis, the Minister of Justice, Nasr al-Din Abdel-Bari, the Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Yasir Abbas, the Minister of Foreign Affairs in charge, Omer Gamar Al-Din, the Director of the General Intelligence Service, Jamal Abdel-Majid, and the Director of the Military. Intelligence.

The inter-ministerial committee is entrusted with the follow-up of negotiations on the GERD to enhance Sudan’s strategic interests, support and help the negotiating committee to perform its duties.

The committee has the right to form working teams to assist in carrying out its work.

Hamdok formed several higher committees in different fields and involved members of the Sovereign Council. This time, they are not involved in this very technical committee.

The formation of the committee comes after an agreement on last Tuesday reached by the three riparian countries, Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to continue talks with the hope to reach a deal soon.

The dispute between the three countries over the legal nature of the agreement. Ethiopia refuses to sign a legally binding agreement and spokes about guidelines saying that it would affect its future projects on the Blue Nile.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


COVID-19, an opportunity to build back better for Arab region 2020-07-23 21:29:09 By António Guterres The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed fault lines, fissures and fragilities in societies and economies around the world – and the Arab region is no exception. The region is (...)

A healthy diet must not be a luxury for Africans 2020-07-20 20:44:31 Even before COVID-19, Africa was facing an affordability crisis for healthy, fresh foods by Abebe Haile-Gabriel Hunger is on the rise in all regions of Africa, particularly in Sub-Saharan (...)

Generation of “Congratulation Messages” 2020-07-17 11:36:22 By Zechariah Makuach Maror If we youth stop for a moment to think honestly, and finally asked the following questions. Do our leader/elders have enough time to devote to guiding the young (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.