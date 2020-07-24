 
 
 
Prominent activist calls for U.S. sanctions on South Sudan president

July 24, 2020 (JUBA) - A prominent South Sudanese activist Peter Biar Ajak has called on the United States to sanction President Salva Kiir for human rights violations adding he recently ordered to abduct or to murder him.

On 2 January 2019, President Kiir pardoned Ajak and Kerbino Wol Agok who had been jailed for inciting violence and disturbing the peace. During the first week of June 2020, the latter formed a rebel group and was right away killed on 15 June.

Ajak established himself in Nairobi with his wife and three kids to resume the activities of his South Sudan Young Leaders Forum (SSYLF)

In an opinion article he published in the Wall Street Journal, the South Sudanese activist said he had to move to the United States after learning that Kiir had authorized his security service to kill him.

"I arrived safely in Washington Thursday after a harrowing journey from Nairobi, Kenya. I was forced into hiding after receiving word several weeks ago from senior government o?cials in South Sudan that President Salva Kiir had ordered the National Security Service, led by Gen. Akol Koor Kuc, either to abduct me from Kenya or murder me," he said.

He further said that unelected who took power after John Garang’s death in 2005 remains the real obstacle for peace and political stability in the country as his only objective is to keep himself in power.

Accordingly, he called to impose targeted sanctions on Kiir so that the people can vote and elect a new leader to secure peace in South Sudan.

"Remarkably, neither Mr Kiir nor his security chief, Gen. Kuc, has been subjected to sanctions. Sanctioning a head of state is an extraordinary step, but there is a precedent - the U.S. has maintained sanctions on another butcher, Belarus’s President Alexander Lukashenko, since 2006. Mr Kiir deserves no less," he wrote.

Further, he called on the U.S., United Nations and European Union to put pressure on Ugandan and Sudanese governments to observe and enforce must the existing arms embargo on South Sudan.

On the other hand, Ajak underlined the need for more 5000 peacekeepers in South Sudan before December 2021 to ensure voters’ safety. Also, he said the peace mediation should be carried out by the African Union pointing to the IGAD’s indulgence with President Kiir.

(ST)

  • 25 July 08:12, by Avenger of Dinkas/mounyjiengs

    "Prominent activist calls for U.S. sanctions on South Sudan president"
    The low life ’must live in the US and keep his foolish mouth shut’. The low life doesn’t has any bearing here in South Sudan. In fact the low life was a *CIA, secret societies and creepy NGOs* employee. But was brought here to South Sudan by his handlers as the most well educated South Sudanese?!!>>>

    repondre message

    • 25 July 08:22, by Avenger of Dinkas/mounyjiengs

      These low lives have been conditioned by some biggest criminals on earth-----the *secret societies*. Some South Sudanese were *taken to Japan, on allegation that, Summer Olympics would be played in Japan this year*. Good luck to the vermins, that is not going to happen. Japanese people are very honest and are our allies. They were bombed *by the evils playing games with our>>>>

      repondre message

  • 25 July 09:18, by Nueri Dial

    Mr.Kiirimnal Mayardit has graduated from Killer to Murderer since 2016 but i don’t agree with you in bringing USA to solve this issue. The guy is already in bed with black water company, a well known terrorist group. Leave Kiir in the hand of our Ancestors. I hope South South and Khent would learn from their fellow Dinka that Dinka has Solve our Country to Uganda and Sudan.

    repondre message

    • 25 July 10:09, by South South

      Nueri Dial,

      Your second place is reserved my cousin Nuer. Don’t make another mistake like Riek then run to DRC with rotten feet. I am sure you will come back to us soon like other Nuers who rebelled, but in the end they came back us. They are now in free hotel rooms enjoying nyantits in Juba.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

