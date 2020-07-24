Qatar’s diplomat meets Sudanese armed groups in Juba

July 24, 2020 (JUBA) - Qatar’s special envoy for conflict resolution Mutlaq Bin Majid Al-Qahtani met Friday with Sudanese armed groups during a short trip to Juba for talks with South Sudanese officials.

Qahtani was in Juba for talks on ways to enhance bilateral relations with South Sudan. Also, he met with Presidential Adviser and Sudan’s peace mediator Tut Gatluak.

However before to leave Juba, he briefly met with the armed groups negotiating a peace agreement with Khartoum.

South Sudanese officials said it was a "courtesy meeting", adding that the Qatari diplomat voiced his support to Juba efforts to achieve peace in Sudan and hailed to progress achieved in this respect.

Speaking to Sudan Tribune under the cover of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to the press, they further said that the Sudanese groups were not even aware of his presence in Juba.

The South Sudanese government did not issue a statement on Al-Qahtani’s visit to Juba.

Qatar and South Sudan officials in March 2019 discussed joint cooperation in oil and gas fields.

Also, in March 2012, following a difference with Khartoum over oil fees and the shutdown of oil production, Juba received a 100-million dollar loan from the Qatar National Bank (QNB).

(ST)