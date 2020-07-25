 
 
 
NAS reports new attacks on its position in S. Sudan’s Eastern Equatoria

South Sudanese government soldiers (AFP File Photo - Alex McBride)
July 25, 2020 (JUBA) - The government army South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) clashed Saturday with the holdout National Salvation Front in Central Equatoria State, a rebel spokesman said.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, Suba Samuel Manase said that an SSPDF force attacked NAS’s position in Kimba Payam of Morobo County which is near the border with Uganda

"In the morning hours of 25th July 2020, the SSPDF force launched an attack on NAS tactical position at Youndu in Kimba Payam Morobo County," said Manase.

He added that their fighters fought back in self-defence forcing the enemy to retreat towards Poki Hills and to Kaya town with "some casualties" without further details.

On Saturday 19 July, NAS killed SSPDF soldiers following clashes in Liria and Lobonok Counties of Central Equatoria State.

Manase said that the purpose of these isolated attacks on NAS positions is to avoid publicity and attention generated by military campaigns carried out jointly with the SPLA-Io on their position as it was the case in April.

On 15 February 2020, SOMMA holdout groups including NAS and South Sudanese government signed an agreement recommitting the two sides to the Cessions of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) of 21st December 2017 in Addis Ababa Ethiopia.

The Sant’s Egidio mediated talks between the two sides had to resume in March but have been postponed sine die due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(ST)

  • 25 July 23:54, by Mayendit

    Morobo county is not located in Eastern Equatoria. I know very well all Equatoria Regions and all tribes living and the report about location was incorrect. Morobo is located in former Yei River State and not Eastern Equatoria State.

    repondre message

  • 26 July 00:02, by The Rhino

    Dinka-IG & Nuer-IO impostors are totally out of touch with realities on the grounds.These disgusting savages from Bahr El Gazal and Upper Nile should implement their fucking peace and get the hell out of Equatoria!We want all PoC sites in Equatoria shutdown and all refugees relocated back to their places of origin.Time for accommodations and shitting around is over!Here’s the cut,NAS warriors.....

    repondre message

    • 26 July 00:04, by The Rhino

      ..will always defend their strongholds with sweat and blood when provoked or attacked, full stop!

      repondre message

      • 26 July 00:14, by The Rhino

        Mayendit,

        You vagrants and MTNs are almost everywhere in Equatoria.Time to go home and develop yourselves.Yes Morobo is geographically located somewhere else in Equatoria,who cares?Equatoria is Equatoria,whether Eastern,Central or Western it doesn’t matter.What crucially important is that,Equatoria is for Equatorians,full stop!!!

        repondre message

    • 26 July 02:48, by South South

      The Rhino,

      There are no stronghold places of NAS in South Sudan. Give me the name of one town or a city held by NAS. All South Sudan is for us, period. It’s called SSPDF which is everywhere in South Sudan to teach wicked rebels very dear lessons. When I talk, I talk about facts on the ground. Iam not like you who sit with dirty mouth in US and lie to your teeth. We are the master of the masters.

      repondre message

  • 26 July 01:18, by Mayendit

    Rhino and Jubaone.
    You guys are wasting your time talking about racism, tribalism and fueling conflicts while, you are not there. Look this is not the time of Joseph Lagu when they Equatorians discriminating Dinka and Nuers. You are fooling yourselves for something you wouldn’t win. Some Equatorians alcoholic in exile are making noise at YouTube website and Facebook.

    repondre message

  • 26 July 01:27, by Mayendit

    Thomas Cirillo and others Equatorians rebels are fooling the Equatorians people. You can says anything you want to talk about Dinka and Nuers however, the South Sudan’s history is the one who can tell you guys. The SPLA &SPLM didn’t fought for one thing but there were many reasons on why they took guns against the Sudanese government. The freedom of movement was one of those our objections.

    repondre message

  • 26 July 01:35, by Mayendit

    The Dinkas people have all rights to lived anywhere in South Sudan, because that’s the nation which most of our bravest Dinka in the SPLA fought for. You have right to talk about setting up a good governance system and good development in the country but you have no right to discriminate our people. The Dinka Sons dies everywhere in South Sudan.

    repondre message

  • 26 July 01:47, by Mayendit

    Thomas Cirillo didn’t joining the SPLA and SPLM during the darkness years and now he thought about fighting for Equatoria Regions after when he see independence. You guys must learned from his late brother Peter Cirillo who was against Southern Sudan. The insider guy is trying to collect money from Equatorians in exile by fooling them. You says whatever you guys wanted but we will not going anywhe

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

