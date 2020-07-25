

July 25, 2020 (JUBA) - The government army South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) clashed Saturday with the holdout National Salvation Front in Central Equatoria State, a rebel spokesman said.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, Suba Samuel Manase said that an SSPDF force attacked NAS’s position in Kimba Payam of Morobo County which is near the border with Uganda

"In the morning hours of 25th July 2020, the SSPDF force launched an attack on NAS tactical position at Youndu in Kimba Payam Morobo County," said Manase.

He added that their fighters fought back in self-defence forcing the enemy to retreat towards Poki Hills and to Kaya town with "some casualties" without further details.

On Saturday 19 July, NAS killed SSPDF soldiers following clashes in Liria and Lobonok Counties of Central Equatoria State.

Manase said that the purpose of these isolated attacks on NAS positions is to avoid publicity and attention generated by military campaigns carried out jointly with the SPLA-Io on their position as it was the case in April.

On 15 February 2020, SOMMA holdout groups including NAS and South Sudanese government signed an agreement recommitting the two sides to the Cessions of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) of 21st December 2017 in Addis Ababa Ethiopia.

The Sant’s Egidio mediated talks between the two sides had to resume in March but have been postponed sine die due to the coronavirus pandemic.

