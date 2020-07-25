Sudan arrests suspects involved in 1990 mass grave



July 25, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Attorney General Taj Elsir Alhibe, Saturday said that authorities have arrested several people involved in the execution of 28 officers in 1990.

On Thursday 23 July, the office of the Attorney General announced they found a mass grave that most likely contains remains of 28 army officers killed on 23 April 1990 for plotting an attempted coup against the former President Omer al-Bashir.

On Saturday, the prosecution continued the criminal investigation of the mass grave as it mobilized a 23-member team including forensic physicians, archaeologists and anthropologists.

On Saturday, the Attorney General paid a visit to the site of the mass grave to inspect the progress made by the investigation team.

The investigations into the case include "statements by 94 witnesses, the opening of a criminal case and the arrest of some defendants," said the prosecutor office on Saturday after the visit.

The statement added that the 23-expert team is now working to identify potential causes of death and collect samples for DNA testing.

"The preliminary indicators show the existence of a mass grave in which human dignity was not observed, nor the necessary measures to bury the bodies of the martyrs," stressed the statement.

The prosecution said the ongoing investigation may take at least 4 weeks.

Attorney General announced last June the discovery of a mass grave suspected to contain the remains of students killed in 1998 because they tried escaping a military training camp.

Sudan now is investigating several grave human rights violations and atrocities committed by former officials during the 30-year rule of al-Bashir.

Al-Bashir who has already been convicted for corruption and several senior officials will be tried next August for their role in the 1989 coup that brought Sudanese Islamists to power.

He, some other officials and militia leaders are also wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in the Darfur region.

(ST)