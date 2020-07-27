 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 27 July 2020

Sudan’s economy is controlled by mafia group: Hemetti

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 27, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The chairman of the Sudan Emergency Economic Committee and member of the Sovereign Council Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (Hemetti) severely criticized some institutions and officials before to accuse them of cooperating with a "mafia" that controls Sudan’s economy.

Hemetti speaking at Sudan 24 TV on 24 May 2020 (ST photo)Last April, Hamdok formed an emergency economic committee chaired by Hemetti to stabilize the Sudanese economy and control the ramping inflation which exceeded 136% by the end of June 2020 according to the official records.

Speaking in a ceremony to inaugurate gold expectations by private companies in line with the new reform on Monday, Hemetti said that the committee failed to implement any recommendations or decisions.

"The committee formed eight sub-committees, which started actual work, but they face obstructions everywhere."

"There is a large mafia network that controls the economy. We will not solve the economic crisis unless we fight it. We will fight it and we will not leave it despite the threats of liquidation."

Hemetti went further in his criticism to denounce the absence of the principle of accountability and control over major economic activities, which led to the loss of millions of dollars, as he said.

He said that the government overlooked to hold accountable those responsible for the rejection of 150,000 head of livestock by Saudi health authorities for the lack of vaccination.

He further criticized the Ministry of Commerce’s dealings with investors when they apply for gold export licenses, saying that one of the exporters was arrested in the ministry instead of honouring him and facilitating his procedures.

Hemetti who is also the General Commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said his militiamen had previously stopped an aircraft carrying 340 kilos of gold but it was released by the authorities.

He was referring to a private plane belonging to a Moroccan company operating in the Nile River state arrested by the SRF on 9 May.

At the time, Sudanese officials said the plane had the needed approval from the Bank of Sudan for gold exportation but it failed to take the authorisation to leave the airport near the production area.

Hemetti also rejected attacks directed against the Al-Junaid gold mining company which belongs to the RSF but it is widely reported to be owned by Hemetti and his siblings.

He said that this company monthly produces between 30 to 40 km of gold which is delivered to the Bank of Sudan, as he said.

The former Minister of Economy Ibrahim al-Badawi earlier this month said he diverged with the prime minister over the control of economic activities run by the military institutions, pointing that the latter did not approve his recommendations.

Hemetti stressed that the economy is currently managed according to the interests of the same lobbies that were working with the former regime.

"They only changed colour to adapt to the change that occurred".

"We will not remain silent ... the destruction of the country is carried out from Khartoum and by well-known people who can be clearly named," he added.

He pointed out that this mafia is working to destroy the country quickly, stressing that it has evidence to prove its involvement in acts harmful to the economy.

"Those who lead this mafia group appear as chaste but they are criminals," he emphasised.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Salva Kiir’s assault on political reforms 2020-07-26 18:01:41 By Duop Chak Wuol Born a fighter, revered for his presumptuous good behaviour during the struggle, worked his way up to the then Southern Sudan anti-Khartoum armed group, and his accidental rise (...)

COVID-19, an opportunity to build back better for Arab region 2020-07-23 21:29:09 By António Guterres The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed fault lines, fissures and fragilities in societies and economies around the world – and the Arab region is no exception. The region is (...)

A healthy diet must not be a luxury for Africans 2020-07-20 20:44:31 Even before COVID-19, Africa was facing an affordability crisis for healthy, fresh foods by Abebe Haile-Gabriel Hunger is on the rise in all regions of Africa, particularly in Sub-Saharan (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.