EU, UNAMID condemn killing of 60 civilians in West Darfur

July 28, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The European Union (EU) and the hybrid peacekeeping mission known as UNAMID have condemned the killing of 60 civilians in West Darfur and to hold accountable the perpetrators of the attack.

On 25 July, gunmen killed over 60 people following an attack on Mesteri Village, north of Beida locality of West Darfur state.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) which was the first to report attack did not identify the assailants. But the area is inhabited by the Massalit farmers who often have disputes with the Arab nomads during the agricultural season.

"The increasing surge in inter-communal violence in several parts of Darfur, which only in the last few days has claimed the lives of more than 60 people in West Darfur, is alarming," said the EU office in Khartoum on Tuesday.

The UNAMID, in its statement, remained silent on the number of victims and spoke about violent attacks on protestors, civilians in rural areas and displacement camps in North, South and West Darfur.

"The Mission condemns the loss of life, injuries and displacement resulting from such attacks whose main victims are women and children," said the UNAMID.

The recent attacks show the failure of disarmament camps implemented by the former regime as the Arab militiamen have increased attacks on farmers but also protesters.

Also, the progress achieved in the peace talks in Juba seemingly did not produce a positive impact on the ground.

However, observers in Khartoum say the deployment of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has negatively affected the security situation in the western Sudan region.

The European Union said that the attacks underscore "the need for a continued commitment to protecting civilians" and called to respond to local demands for "security, accountability and protection".

While the UNAMID called on the Sudanese authorities to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok on Sunday announced that his government will send additional troops to Darfur to protect civilians during the agricultural season.

Hamdok’s office said a joint force including police RSF and the army will be deployed in Darfur to enhance security and stability in the region.

The UNAMID welcomed Hamdok’s decision to deploy the joint force and called for its swift deployment.

"UNAMID hopes that this force will be fully deployed as soon as possible and will be adequately equipped and trained to protect all residents of Darfur without exception".

The Sudan Liberation Movement- Transitional Council condemned the attack on Mesteri residents. The statement called to protect civilians bring the assailants to justice.

The armed group which is part of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) condemned the killing of 15 villagers in Abu Doss of Gereida locality in South Darfur State, on Thursday, 23 July 2020.

