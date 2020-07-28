FFC to discuss distribution of Sudan’s transitional parliament in August

July 28, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - A spokesperson for the Central Council of the Forces for Freedom and Change(FFC), the highest authority in the coalition, said that they will discuss the distribution of seats of the Transitional Legislative Council next August.

Following a series of meetings held in Khartoum recently, the FFC groups agreed with the armed groups negotiating peace in Juba, to give them 75 seats in the Transitional Legislative Council (TLC).

Amina Mahmoud told Sudan Tribune that the Central Council is compelled to review the TLC quotas already allocated to the FFC components after the agreement with the Sudanese Revolutionary Forces and the Sudan Liberation Movement - Minni Minnawi.

Mahmoud added that the discussion on this matter will start after the deliberative conference of FFC groups that will be held after the end of the Eid-Aladha holiday.

However, she stated that no definitive date has been set for the formation of the transitional parliament.

The Constitutional Document signed in August 2019 granted 67% of the total number of seats in the Legislative Council to the FFC including the SRF, while the remaining 33% will be allocated to the political groups that did not sign the FFC charter but support the revolution. Also, the SPLM-N al-Hilu will be included in this portion if they sign a peace agreement with the government.

