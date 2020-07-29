 
 
 
Wednesday 29 July 2020

South Sudan Kiir meets IGAD envoy ahead of the region's deadline

July 29, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir and IGAD Special Envoy Ismail Wais Wednesday discussed the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

Wais recently resumed his activities in Juba and met with several senior officials for the first time after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

On 14 July, the IGAD leaders urged the South Sudanese government to provide the needed money to expedite the implementation of the security arrangement.

Also they decided that in the event that the Parties are not able to settle outstanding pre-transitional tasks on or before 13th August 2020, "the IGAD Chair will intervene to directly engage with Parties with a view to assist in concluding the pending matters"

After a meeting held in Juba on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Beatrice Khamisa Wani stated that Kiir and Wais discussed the reconstitution of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly.

"They discussed the dissolution of the current TNLA and reconstitution of the new TNLA in accordance with the R-ARCSS," said Wani.

The TNLA had to be reconstituted within eight months after the singing of the revilaized peace agreement.

On 23 April 2020, the IGAD Council of Ministers called to dissolve the incumbent parliament before the end of April to allow the formation of the new legislative chamber. The IGAD heads of state and government repeated the call in their meeting of 14 July 2020.

On Friday 24 July he met First Vice-President Riek Machar to discuss the implementation of the pre-transitional tasks particularly the security arrangement

Three days ago, Wais met with the Minister of Presidential Affairs Nhial Deng Nhial, the implementation of the peace agreement.

(ST)

  • 30 July 08:47, by South South

    It’s holiday today and it’s raining in Juba this morning. Since last Saturday, it has been raining in Juba, God love South Sudan. Let’s hope peace will work well after the holiday.

    repondre message

    • 30 July 08:58, by Nueri Dial

      South South,
      Death of Dr.John was a blessing to SS actually and deserve celebration though he was killed by M7 and Salva Kiir. God always work in a different way.

      repondre message

      • 30 July 09:06, by Khent

        Nueri Dial

        The Nuer are alone in that regard. No other tribe considers Dr. John Garang’s death a "blessing". The Nuer just want Riek (their tribal Chieftan) to assume power and Dr. John Garang was an obstacle to that. Your "celebration" is a product of Nuer Nationalism and nothing more. South Sudan would be significantly stronger now if Dr. John Garang was alive.

        repondre message

        • 30 July 09:41, by Nueri Dial

          Khent,
          If your words are true, he would have been killed by Nuer not Salva Kiir (Dinka). But why its blessing to all us is that he was advocating for New Sudan, this was confirmed by his last speech in Rumbek when he concluded in Dinka language by saying ’’Sudan e tok’’ United Sudan S.Sudanese God was not happy and he has to go and join those he killed in exchange of African support as you put it.

          repondre message

          • 30 July 09:46, by Nueri Dial

            Dr.John captured children b/n 8 - 13 yrs and recruit them as soldiers, looting civilian resources, rapping women and biting men in present of their love ones and finally killing South Sudanese brothers who oppose him. He use 2 slogan ’’Shala abuk wedi talga’’. In every graduation, he told soldiers that ’’This AK47 is your Father, Mother, sister, brother and finally its your wife’’

            repondre message

            • 30 July 10:13, by Khent

              Nueri Dial

              The Nuer had no ability to kill Dr. John Garang. You tried and failed to take him out of the leadership and install your tribal Chieftan. I have no time for Nuer lies, so I’ll be dismissing your prattle. With the exception of child-soldiers, I doubt that Dr. John Garang ever ordered those human rights abuses...

              repondre message

              • 30 July 10:18, by Nueri Dial

                Khent,
                I came to realize that you are among those Dinka who claim to have been in SPLA. Any graduated SPLA soldiers remember those words from Dr.John. Also ’’Shala abuk wedi talga’’ is a known song to all SPLA soldiers.

                repondre message

              • 30 July 10:23, by Khent

                ..And if you want to speak of child-soldiers, ask Riek why he still has child soldiers fighting for him and why he committed grotesque human rights abuses in the 90s. That dog (Riek) is not innocent and I can provide copious documentation if you would like to go down that road. I have my suspicions on who killed Dr. Garang and it involves domestic, regional and international actors.

                repondre message

                • 30 July 10:32, by Khent

                  Nueri Dial

                  I understand that your Nuer culture values lies, fables and myth-making, but you really should be able to provide receipts for your claim that I ever larped as a soldier in the SPLA. I would never disrespect the men that sacrificed, fought and died by stealing their valor. God, you people are like children.

                  repondre message

      • 30 July 11:03, by South South

        Nueri Dial,
        Death of Dr. John Garang was blessing to Nuer only because Nuer thought Riek will take it over. We are not sleeping and we will make sure that second place is reserved for our cousin Nuers. This is the case today in Juba and will remain like that for hundred years to come. Riek is a vice president, do you know that?

        repondre message

  • 30 July 08:55, by Nueri Dial

    IGAD,
    It is a time to stop all business games and call pet by its name. Kiirimnal Mayardit with advice from Jieng council of Evil(JCE) are busy violating the agreement on your watch. He interfere in SPLO affairs, refuse allocation of 1 state to OPP, share of female, dissolve current TLA and you still not say anything. Pl/se SS are tired of war.

    repondre message

  • 30 July 09:44, by Mayendit

    Nueri that is exactly your name.
    The young nation will be better off without Riek Machar Teny and Lam Akol. You celebrating the death of our late Chairman Dr.John Garang, this is why we will not allow criminal in South Sudan to become a President. The late Chairman Dr.John Garang had done a good leadership and we wishing him to be alive even though we are not real sure who killed him?. Ashamed on

    repondre message

    • 30 July 09:53, by Nueri Dial

      Mayendit,
      So according to you, Salva Kiir and M7 whom were behind the death of Dr.John were good leaders and two Educated wise men in South Sudan are criminal? You must be joking! Why do you say we are not sure of who killed him? Salva Kiir went in 2015 and killed a bull on the grave of Dr.John claiming that the guy appear to him many times at night and disturb him. Yes, he is better than Salva.

      repondre message

      • 30 July 09:58, by Nueri Dial

        Dr.John problem was that he ordered his soldiers to use their AK47 to get food and wives. M7 and American were behind death of Dr.John by convincing Salva Kiir. Do you know that SPLA will be persuade to court because of red army? Rebecca Nyandeng try her level best to cover it up but all former red army were un happy with her word when she said, ’’those boys were following soldiers to get food’’

        repondre message

        • 30 July 10:56, by Khent

          Nueri Dial

          Yes, Riek and Lam Akol were "wise" leaders that got cheated by Khartoum into defecting and after they did that, their agreements with Khartoum were all ripped up. Riek was dependent on Khartoum for every nail, every litre of oil, every platform, every box of ammunition and their logistical support. Everything! That’s stupidity.

          repondre message

          • 30 July 13:47, by Nueri Dial

            Khent,
            ahahaha! You people are fighting on the bone thrown to you (1991) mean while Salva cover himself with NCP pretending to be SPLM. ask yourself if those of Tut Keew were SPLA? He keep lying to Dinka that he is fighting Dr.Riek while is killing Dinka slowly. I like that keep singing while kiir eliminate you from Power. Where are those you call SPLA commanders? The guy is using M7 style

            repondre message

Comment on this article



