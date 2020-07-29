South Sudan Kiir meets IGAD envoy ahead of the region’s deadline

July 29, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir and IGAD Special Envoy Ismail Wais Wednesday discussed the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.
Wais recently resumed his activities in Juba and met with several senior officials for the first time after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.
On 14 July, the IGAD leaders urged the South Sudanese government to provide the needed money to expedite the implementation of the security arrangement.
Also they decided that in the event that the Parties are not able to settle outstanding pre-transitional tasks on or before 13th August 2020, "the IGAD Chair will intervene to directly engage with Parties with a view to assist in concluding the pending matters"
After a meeting held in Juba on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Beatrice Khamisa Wani stated that Kiir and Wais discussed the reconstitution of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly.
"They discussed the dissolution of the current TNLA and reconstitution of the new TNLA in accordance with the R-ARCSS," said Wani.
The TNLA had to be reconstituted within eight months after the singing of the revilaized peace agreement.
On 23 April 2020, the IGAD Council of Ministers called to dissolve the incumbent parliament before the end of April to allow the formation of the new legislative chamber. The IGAD heads of state and government repeated the call in their meeting of 14 July 2020.
On Friday 24 July he met First Vice-President Riek Machar to discuss the implementation of the pre-transitional tasks particularly the security arrangement
Three days ago, Wais met with the Minister of Presidential Affairs Nhial Deng Nhial, the implementation of the peace agreement.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
An Unconventional Sudanese Muslim Man 2020-07-29 14:42:58 Tribute to My Grandfather By Shahinaz Sabeel In this essay, Shahinaz Sabeel, a young Sudanese woman who grew up between Sudan, Canada and Uganda, recounts her relationship with her grandfather, (...)
Salva Kiir’s assault on political reforms 2020-07-26 18:01:41 By Duop Chak Wuol Born a fighter, revered for his presumptuous good behaviour during the struggle, worked his way up to the then Southern Sudan anti-Khartoum armed group, and his accidental rise (...)
COVID-19, an opportunity to build back better for Arab region 2020-07-23 21:29:09 By António Guterres The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed fault lines, fissures and fragilities in societies and economies around the world – and the Arab region is no exception. The region is (...)
MORE