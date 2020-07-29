South Sudan Kiir meets IGAD envoy ahead of the region’s deadline

July 29, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir and IGAD Special Envoy Ismail Wais Wednesday discussed the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

Wais recently resumed his activities in Juba and met with several senior officials for the first time after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

On 14 July, the IGAD leaders urged the South Sudanese government to provide the needed money to expedite the implementation of the security arrangement.

Also they decided that in the event that the Parties are not able to settle outstanding pre-transitional tasks on or before 13th August 2020, "the IGAD Chair will intervene to directly engage with Parties with a view to assist in concluding the pending matters"

After a meeting held in Juba on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Beatrice Khamisa Wani stated that Kiir and Wais discussed the reconstitution of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly.

"They discussed the dissolution of the current TNLA and reconstitution of the new TNLA in accordance with the R-ARCSS," said Wani.

The TNLA had to be reconstituted within eight months after the singing of the revilaized peace agreement.

On 23 April 2020, the IGAD Council of Ministers called to dissolve the incumbent parliament before the end of April to allow the formation of the new legislative chamber. The IGAD heads of state and government repeated the call in their meeting of 14 July 2020.

On Friday 24 July he met First Vice-President Riek Machar to discuss the implementation of the pre-transitional tasks particularly the security arrangement

Three days ago, Wais met with the Minister of Presidential Affairs Nhial Deng Nhial, the implementation of the peace agreement.

