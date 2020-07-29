 
 
 
Machar, Abdelbagi discuss connecting South Sudan, Sudan.

Riek Machar poses at his office (FVPO photo)July 29, 2020 (JUBA) - First Vice President Riek Machar and the Vice President for Services Cluster Hussein Abdelbagi discussed ways to improve the roads between South Sudan and Sudan.

After the regime change in Khartoum, the two neighbouring countries agreed to work together to open border and promote trade and exchange between the two sides.

Machar and Abdelbagi "discussed the importance of connecting to Sudan states in the northern part of South Sudan;" said Machar’s press secretary James Dak in a statement released after the meeting. on Wednesday.

The member of the South Sudanese presidency "emphasized on roads connecting Unity, Warrap, Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Western Bahr el Ghazal with Sudan," furtherer said the statement.

Despite the independence of South Sudan following a 2005 peace agreement, people from the two sides of the border continue to cross to the other side often without a visa.

Also, traders in the border areas continued to smuggle their goods to South Sudan defying a ban imposed by former President Omer al-Bashir when he accused Juba of backing Sudanese rebel groups.

  • 30 July 08:47, by Nueri Dial

    That is why i don’t like Dr.Riek approach for change. When ever peace is sign, he always believes all the lies put on table by Dinka and start to focus on development meanwhile Dinka are preparing for another war. When are you going to learn? Kiir is now busy for war and you are busy for peace and later on world will put blame on the two of you.

    • 30 July 09:11, by Mayendit

      Nueri Dial
      You guys are not learning anything from the destruction and killing made by Riek Machar Teny since he break away from the late Chairman Dr.John Garang. We have a records show more than a million people dies because of Riek Machar’s rebellion. Riek Machar is not a human being by character and we are not going to forgive him. I think general Taban Deng Gai is better than him.

    • 30 July 09:25, by Khent

      Nueri

      Your tribal Chieftan is one of the biggest liars of all time, so it’s laughable that you think you can pretend he’s some innocent victim of his own naivety. It’s only in this God-forsaken Country that traitors are allowed to return and content for the highest positions of power. The dog came back crawling on his knees to Dr. John Garang...

      • 30 July 09:34, by Khent

        ..and claimed that he was cheated by Khartoum when they ripped up all his pathetic fake agreements with them. Riek has been accomodated when he deserved isolation, at the very least; he should have been told to stay with his Arab masters and remain in the political cold. That death-deserving traitor is so lucky that this joke of a Country sets no standards at all.

  • 30 July 09:21, by Mayendit

    Nueri Dial
    Your uncle Riek Machar Teny has no chance to rebelling against government because the way he made appointment of his wife and his Son in law and the mother of his Son in law marks the end of his tribal allies. He was request by his generals in his headquarters and he never went there because the generals were planning a coup. Up to this movement, Riek is not sure if those generals?.

    • 30 July 10:12, by Nueri Dial

      Mayendit/Khen/South South,
      Calm down, truth always hurt. Salva Kiir is a betrayal and traitor. There is no way you guys should focus on 1991 - 1997 issues while we have 2005 CPA which concluded everything. 2013 - 2018 war has nothing to do with that history. Diverting focus will never make you progress, Year of 1991 was a blessing to whole world. All dictators feel the same pain all over the world

      • 30 July 10:38, by Khent

        Nueri Dial

        Yes, 91 was a blessing — because it made us realise that we could fight you and your Arab masters at the same time. Riek will NEVER be President and you can count on that. By the way, we have just a day until your "prophecy" must be fulfilled... you know, the one where Salva Kiir is no longer President beyond July.

      • 30 July 10:48, by Ghol

        Gat Nueri,
        Abdelbagi Ayii is a Jaang/Dinka outcast little boy. But anyway, the story is a fake news chap. Mr. Riek Machar can reach out to him though. They were the lapdogs of our arch enemy----the cloned so-called arab North Sudan. Gat Nueri lowly informed chap, Mr. Salva Kiir and Kuol Manyang have let your Riek Machar survive for another day. But South Sudanese people>>>

        • 30 July 10:56, by Ghol

          want want Mr. Riek Machar head to displayed in ’South Sudan museim if at all there is any’. Our Nuer ke nyantoc have been a snag to our country and our people progress. Every time, the South Sudanese people want to move ahead, you try to put your sorry selves on the South Sudanese people path. And when your low lives are bullsh*ts are later taken head-on, then you run to other countries>>>

          • 30 July 11:04, by Ghol

            and then go and lie through you dirty teeth that you are being targeted by the Jaangs/Dinkas. There are some limits our Nuer ke nyantoc, just grow the damn up or you be forced to grow up. Salva Kiir is your best ally. Others just want to show you low lives your right place. Gat Nueri, do you know that Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Abdelbagi Ayii and others were secret ’muslims’>>>>

            • 30 July 11:13, by Ghol

              Our Nuer ke nyantoc low lives, in our Gambella region, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), our Anyuaks people were removed from their land by the criminals. And a big farm which is ’financed by the World ban and the IMF’. The produces in that farm in Gambella region is sold to *gulf Arab states, Asia and some of European countries*. Where are the Nuers in Gambella region?>>>

              • 30 July 11:24, by Ghol

                our ke nyantoc low lives, the gulf Arab states are the ones that pay for your up keeps in these filthy UN compounds here in Bor, Akoba, Anasir, Malakal, Bentiu, Juba and Gambella region. War is good for others. The gulf Arab states pay *protection money to the US, the UK, France, their evil juus (so-called israel) attack dog and the UN*. That is the rerasons, you low lives continue to get free>>>>

                • 30 July 11:35, by Ghol

                  food in these filthy UN compounds. But this is not going to be the way we will live with you low lives. Countries like Kenya, Rwanda, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), our cloned so-called arab North Sudan and others have no *resources* to support their big populations. South Sudan was projected to be made *like Hong Kong, Singapure or Malaysia*. *Africa unity or regional integration being propagted>>>>

                  • 30 July 11:44, by Ghol

                    by the secret societies of: Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Majak Agoot, Thomas Cirillo, Paul Kagame, Thabo Mbeki, Jakaya Kikwete, Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, Hailemariam Desalegn, Abiye Ahmed, Barack Hussein Obama, Susan Rice, Ban ki Moon and other bunch of secret societies who prey on other people and their countries*.>>>

