July 29, 2020 (JUBA) - First Vice President Riek Machar and the Vice President for Services Cluster Hussein Abdelbagi discussed ways to improve the roads between South Sudan and Sudan.

After the regime change in Khartoum, the two neighbouring countries agreed to work together to open border and promote trade and exchange between the two sides.

Machar and Abdelbagi "discussed the importance of connecting to Sudan states in the northern part of South Sudan;" said Machar’s press secretary James Dak in a statement released after the meeting. on Wednesday.

The member of the South Sudanese presidency "emphasized on roads connecting Unity, Warrap, Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Western Bahr el Ghazal with Sudan," furtherer said the statement.

Despite the independence of South Sudan following a 2005 peace agreement, people from the two sides of the border continue to cross to the other side often without a visa.

Also, traders in the border areas continued to smuggle their goods to South Sudan defying a ban imposed by former President Omer al-Bashir when he accused Juba of backing Sudanese rebel groups.

