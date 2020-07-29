Sudan’s briefs Arab diplomats on peace process



July 29, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Chairman of Sudan’s Peace Commission, Suleiman al-Dabailo briefed Arab ambassadors in Khartoum on the peace process ahead of the Friends of Sudan meeting to be held in Saudi Arabia in two weeks.

The parties participating in the peace process in Juba have finalized talks on of all issues on the agenda on the negotiating table except for the security arrangements in the Darfur region.

In his meeting with the Arab ambassadors, al-Dabailo informed the Arab diplomats about the progress made in the negotiations. Also, he stressed the importance of Arab support for peace enforcement and the return of the displaced and refugees to their areas of origin.

In press statements after the meeting on Wednesday evening, he said that the ambassadors affirmed their full support for the peace process and the development and stability in Sudan.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the Friends of Sudan Group meeting via videoconferencing on 12 August.

For his part, the Saudi Ambassador Ali bin Hassan Jaafar stressed that the Kingdom’s hosting of the meeting comes within the framework of his country’s keenness to support the peace process and stability in Sudan.

He further stressed the depth of relations between the two countries and two brotherly peoples.

(ST)