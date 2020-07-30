 
 
 
Attacks on civilians confirm participation of former regime in Sudan’s transition: SPLM-N al-Hilu

Amar Amun Daldoum (ST Photo)
July 30, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The SPLM-N led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu condemned the bloody attacks on civilians in South Kordofan pointing that their continuation despite the regime change in Sudan confirms the participation of the former regime’s elements in the transitional period.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Thursday, SPLM-N al-Hilu Secretary-General Ammar Amun said that the recent attacks across the country were carried out on ethnic bases.

They are "an extension of the racist policies of the Islamo-Arab Centre based on supporting Arab groups against African ethnic groups," he said.

The statement referred to different attacks that occurred in the Nuba Mountains recently but also to the inter-communal violence that took place in eastern and western Sudan.

Amun further said that the Transitional Government did not hold accountable the perpetrators of these attacks despite the slogans of the Revolution for freedom, peace and justice.

This "confirms that the remnants of the former regime still have the upper hand in managing the transitional period."

"The transitional government bears full responsibility for these violations and repeated impunity, which exposes the state’s collusion with the perpetrators and its failure to protect the targeted people," he stressed.

The SPLM-N al-Hilu and the Sudanese government failed to agree on the agenda for the peace talks as the government rejects the rebels’ demand to include self-determination in the peace process.

This week, the group leader al-Hilu requested to direct negotiations with the government of Abdallah Hamdok as he asked to remove the Sovereign Council from the peace talks.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

