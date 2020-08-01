Establish capable security force in Darfur

By Mahmoud A. Suleiman

The Darfur region is destined to continue bleeding. Those who believe in that openly say whether Omer Al-Bashir is still in the rule of Sudan or deposed, the region of Darfur in western Sudan will continue bleeding that is because the Deep State of the Global Muslim Brotherhood Movement, the Khartoum branch that has been established and empowered during the past three decades, is not possible to totally remove it off from its roots within a few months!

The United Nations and African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) expressed its deep concern about the violent incidents that broke out in Darfur and the attacks by unidentified gunmen on the camps for internally displaced people (IDPs) in the Darfur region. Furthermore, the UNAMID mission in Darfur expressed its regret that "these incidents occurred in conjunction with the approach of the Transitional Government of Sudan and the Armed Struggle Movements to the conclusion of the negotiations expected to achieve peace and stability and the Promise of Prosperity for the Darfur region and Sudan in general." https://alsiasi.com/%D8%A8%D8%B9%D8%AB%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A3%D9%85%D9%85-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%AA%D8%AD%D8%AF%D8%A9-%D8%AA%D8%AF%D9%8A%D9%86-%D8%A3%D8%AD%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%AB-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D9%86%D9%81-%D9%81%D9%8A/

Furthermore, the UNAMID confirmed that the civilian population in Darfur had suffered enough, and "they deserve to live in peace and quiet, without fear of attack." The UN mission reiterated that the primary responsibility for protection rests with the government, particularly in the places from which the hybrid operation was withdrawn, in the context of the decision to reduce it. "The Mission remains ready to assist the Government in fulfilling this fundamental responsibility to the greatest extent possible within the limits of the mandate of UNAMID. https://news.un.org/ar/story/2020/07/1059061

In this regard, the UNAMID welcomed the announcement by Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok to deploy a joint protection force to protect civilians in Darfur. The joint mission expressed the hope that this force would be fully deployed as soon as possible and that it would be adequately equipped and trained to protect all Darfuris, without exception.

https://news.un.org/ar/story/2020/07/1059061

This article comes against the backdrop of the recent catastrophic and very unfortunate events that occurred in El-Geneina the capital of the former Dar Massalit and Mesteri locality in the West Darfur State where the traumatic events afflicted the citizens of Sudan in the locality that erupted on the twenty-fifth of July 2020 are among the most heinous human crimes in terms of human rights violations that the state has not witnessed since the civil war in Darfur in (2003) during the rule of the ousted President Omer al-Bashir where citizens of the villages suffered during the attack from the pastoral militia (the Janjaweed), and the attack resulted in at least (60) dead and (63) wounded, including (6) children (21) women and (57) men, and (4) Military personnel and burned (1500) houses and stole their properties, which lasted for a period of (9) hours, as the area is at a distance of (45) kilometres south of El-Geneina, the capital of West Darfur. https://sudaneseonline.com/board/505/msg/1596036167.html

Furthermore, Fath Al-Rahman Abdel-Rahman Mohamed, an expert in peace studies, believes that Mesteri’s events lie for political remnants from the supporters of the defunct National Congress Party (NCP) regime who were trying to cut the road to the appointing of a civilian governor in West Darfur and with the view to keeping a military Governor who belongs to the military so that they will not be held accountable. In the mountainous neighbourhoods of El-Geneina armed tribal militias, which negatively affected the weak commercial and economic movement in the markets, and the exodus of large groups of villages located in the south of the state into government institutions and left their farms in the autumn season.

As it is known and before the catastrophic loss of lives occurred in the locality of Nertiti in the Central State of Darfur followed by similar crimes in Fattabornu in North Darfur State, threatening the stability of the post Glorious 19th December 2018 Revolution Transitional period particularly and thus the unity of the peoples of what is left of the land of Sudan looks in tatters. The transitional government should take the issue of establishing security in Darfur more seriously. Resolving the Fattabornu sit-in renews fears of the bloody Darfur war. https://www.skynewsarabia.com/middle-east/1361113-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B3%D9%88%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86-%D9%81%D8%B6-%D8%A7%D8%B9%D8%AA%D8%B5%D8%A7%D9%85--%D9%81%D8%AA%D8%A7%D8%A8%D8%B1%D9%86%D9%88-%D9%8A%D8%AC%D8%AF%D8%AF-%D9%85%D8%AE%D8%A7%D9%88%D9%81-%D8%AD%D8%B1%D8%A8-%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%B1%D9%81%D9%88%D8%B1-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AF%D9%85%D9%88%D9%8A%D8%A9

We, the components of the Sudanese people, condemn this unfortunate criminal incident and demand the formation of an urgent investigation committee. We also call on the parties to the conflict to stop fighting and the government to expedite the disarming militias from their weapons. We hope God’s mercy on the souls of the martyrs and we wish a speedy recovery for the injured and the wounded.

The components of the Sudanese people in the Darfur region say in a loud voice: “ Since there is no force yet that has been able to resolve the issue of establishing security in Darfur and the task of the main core forces is to disarm the militias that kill innocent people in Darfur we demand that, along with the government’s responsibility to provide security, to take a courageous decision to complete the security arrangements in the peace file and the formation of the security force that we have been calling for Solong as if our call falls on deaf ears; Components of the people of Sudan in the aggrieved region continued saying.

The Sudanese public reiterate as Doctor Hadi Idris, President of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) said, what is going on in West Darfur region is unfortunate and condemnable, and that the government bears full responsibility for protecting civilians.

The continuing turmoil, security chaos and assassinations confirm the validity of what has been repeatedly reiterated by the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) about the necessity of forming a joint security force between the Sudanese Revolutionary Front forces and the regular forces to maintain peace and security in Darfur, given the fact that all the regular government forces do not have sufficient capacity to address the chaos prevailing in the affected region, Darfur which unabatedly continues to be affected by the evil unscrupulous Piracy and armed robbery Criminals (ARC).

The 19th December 2018 popular Revolution went on unabated until the conceited racist regime of Omer al-Bashir was overthrown by the determination of the Sudanese people, who stood with the Darfur region, calling, chanting and saying: “the conceited and cocky racist, the whole country is with Darfur.

In reference to the foregoing catastrophic circumstances, some are asking as to whether the recent Darfur battles are incitement from the remnants of the old defunct deep state, or from fugitive gangs? https://www.alquds.co.uk/%D9%85%D8%B9%D8%A7%D8%B1%D9%83-%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%B1%D9%81%D9%88%D8%B1-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A3%D8%AE%D9%8A%D8%B1%D8%A9-%D8%AA%D8%AD%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%B6-%D9%85%D9%86-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AF%D9%88%D9%84%D8%A9-%D8%A7/

Sadly, Darfur continues bleeding with or without al-Bashir. The genocidal criminal, the fugitive from the international justice being indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague in the Netherlands, Omer Hassan Ahmed al- Bashir is currently residing in a Correctional institution for the elderly criminals of his elk. He is now peacefully resting there, although the charge against him is a corruption of public money, as millions of US dollars were found hidden and stored in his government house. Sudan’s former dictator Omer al-Bashir is expected to meet his long-awaited fate. The ousted former Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir has been wanted by the ICC for crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide in Darfur, Sudan since 2009. He is the first sitting head-of-state to be issued with an ICC arrest warrant. For more than a decade, the man who spearheaded three bloody wars evaded an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court in The Hague. This week, Sudan’s transitional government finally announced that it intends to hand him over. Problem is that the violence he unleashed will carry on anyway.

The news media outlets reported that the leader of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) Dr Al-Hadi Idris Yahya, calling for the formation of joint security forces to maintain security in Darfur.

On June the 10th 2020, the International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, acknowledged that more than a year after Al-Bashir’s ouster, the authorities in Khartoum have their hands full with competing priorities, including the COVID-19 pandemic, as they steer the nation towards a more democratic future. But she told the 15-member United Nations Security Council (UNSC) via video-teleconference on Wednesday that meeting the Sudanese people’s legitimate demands for justice remains at the forefront. He said: Justice ‘too elusive, for too long’ “Justice for Darfur has already been too elusive for too long. It is past time for that unsatisfactory state of affairs to change”, she said. “A window of opportunity has been opened. We must collectively seize it. Let us act together to finally bring justice to the victims in Darfur.” https://news.un.org/en/story/2020/06/1066052

On 18 December 2019, the ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda recalled that ICC arrest warrants remained in force for five alleged subjects, explaining that Abdel Raheem Hussein and Ahmad Harun are believed to be in detention in Khartoum while the whereabouts of Ali Kushayb and Abdallah Banda are unknown. The fifth outstanding warrant is for Al Bashir, who was tried and sentenced in Sudan for financial crimes earlier this week and awaits trial on other cases, including in relation to the 1989 coup that brought him to power and crimes against humanity, said Ms Bensouda. https://news.un.org/en/story/2019/12/1053991#:~:text=Search-,’Deliver%20justice’%20for%20atrocity%20crimes%20in%20Darfur%2C%20top,court%20prosecutor%20tells%20Security%20Council&text=%E2%80%9CConcrete%20steps%E2%80%9D%20must%20be%20taken,during%20her%20briefing%20on%20Sudan.

Martin Luther King Jr the African American minister and activist who became the most visible spokesperson and leader in the civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968 has been quoted as saying: "Justice delayed is justice denied". This statement is a legal maxim. It means that if legal redress or equitable relief to an injured party is available, but is not forthcoming in a timely fashion, it is effectively the same as having no remedy at all”. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Justice_delayed_is_justice_denied

Dr Mahmoud A. Suleiman is an author, columnist and a blogger. His blog is http://thussudan.wordpress.com/