Militiamen launch fresh attacks in South Kordofan

July 31, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Armed militiamen burned civilian homes at a village located in the south of Kass locality in South Darfur state, amid unconfirmed reports about the killing of civilians in the area.

Both the Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) and the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid (SLM-AW) said in separate statements issued on Friday evening that the attack took place on the village of Buranga, south of the city of Al-Sabah Al-Sabah, early Friday, July 31, 2020.

Eyewitnesses reported that the attack left martyrs and wounded, but the photos and videos received by Sudan Tribune about the attack showed only burned cats reminiscent of the government militia attacks on the villages of Darfur in 2004 in search of the rebels.

The SLM-AW spokesman Yasir al-Nayer said that the attack took place after the militia leader and his men were released from Kass prison.

"They had been arrested four days ago after looting attacks in the area" he added suggesting that it was a revenge attack against those who lodged complaints against the militiamen before to accuse government authorities of ordering their release.

The Sudanese Prime Minister recently ordered the deployment of armed forces in the Darfur region to protect civilians following the increase in inter-communal attacks and looting in the region.

Also, civilian governors were appointed for the first time since the fall of former President Omer al-Bashir’s regime.

UN Secretary-General

In a statement on 29 July, António Guterres voiced his concern about the increasing violence in Darfur particularly notably the attacks in West Darfur on 25 July and in North Darfur on 13 July, in which dozens of people were killed and more than 1,500 houses burned.

"The Secretary-General commends the efforts by the Sudanese authorities, under the leadership of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, in responding to these incidents, and calls for an investigation to ensure accountability," said Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General

"Deliberate attacks against civilians violate international human rights law and international humanitarian law," Haq added.

(ST)