South Sudan’s FVP, traditional leaders discuss ways to end tribal clashes in Jonglei

FVP Riek Machar meets with traditional leaders from Jonglei on Frdiday 31 July 2020 (FVP press office photo)August 1, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s First President met with traditional leaders from Jonglei State on Friday to discuss ways to reach a lasting solution to the chronic tribal violence in the region.

Hundreds of people were killed in the recent months following inter-communal clashes in the Greater Jonglei region involving the Murle with both the Bor Dinka and the Lou-Nuer ethnic groups.

On 24 June, President Salva Kiir established a committee headed by Vice President James Wani tasked with the resolution of the recurring disputes over water and grazing land and cattle raid.

On Friday, First Vice President Riek Machar met with traditional leaders from Jonglei state representing Dina and Lou Nuer committees.

The delegation, which was led by Chief Away Ajang and Chief Majok Tot, appealed to the government to resolve the ongoing inter-communal violence in Pibor area, according to a statement released by the spokesman of Machar office James dak.

"They also want to play an active role in the reconciliation process," said Dak when reached by Sudan Tribune for further comment on the meeting.

"The Chiefs are expected to meet with the Vice President, James Wani Igga, who chairs the national committee tasked to resolve the conflict," he added.

In 2018, President Kiir tasked First Vice-President Taban Deng Gai with the mediation of the disputes between the Murle and the other communities.

However, Gai failed to end the intercommunal fighting in the region.

Speaking to VOA’s South Sudan in Focus. last June, Abraham Kuol, a political science professor at the University of Juba proposed to involve local leaders in the mediation process.

Taban Deng had failed because he sought to approach the dispute with "intellectual and political perspectives", said Kuol.

He also described Wani’s committee as superficial saying it is composed of major politicians and those who represent the local communities are from Juba.

The political sciences professor called to hold reconciliation and peaceful co-existence conferences at the very local level of villages and to involve local leaders to better identify the root causes of the conflicts.

(ST)

  • 2 August 00:56, by Mayendit

    Wasting time for Tradition Chief leaders to visited the office of Riek Machar Teny.

    Riek Machar is the one who generated the hateful and the killing in Jonglei State and the rest of South Sudan. The people of Al Nile Regions are the most criminals in South Sudan including Dinka. James Wani Igga will do nothing because this is a worst Regions and they will never listen to anyone

    repondre message

  • 2 August 01:34, by Mayendit

    I would have advised vice President James Wani Igga to try peace and reconciliation within your Regions of Equatoria special, the Bari communities which have divided in to Thomas Cirillo and you. There are no others communities that killed, makes destruction of properties and abducted kids,and the women in South Sudan than Nuers people and Murle people. Who will listen to you when it become nature

    repondre message

    • 2 August 03:15, by Khent

      If we had an actual Government (with a legitimate mandate) that delivered services and spurned corruption... the solution to this problem is obvious; boarding schools for high school students should be established in every county; adult tertiary institutions (with a boarding school set up) should be mandatory from ages 18-40. Who will execute the raids if the demographics responsible are interned?

      repondre message

      • 2 August 05:03, by Koryom2

        Khent,
        I would called you this name chap. The problem here in Jonglei and Upper Nile is a Geo-political intrigue nothing less and nothing more. You fellows called yourselves ’Twic East’ and have an alliance with Mr. Riek Machar through Rebecca Nyandeng, her ugly son and Mr. Majak Agoot. Well let face it. We would want to see who is going to be who in Jonglei and the Upper Nile.>>>

        repondre message

        • 2 August 05:11, by Koryom2

          For all I care, I can get a job in Kenya, Uganda, Abesh (so-called ethiopia) or any country on this planet earth. But many of our lowly informed fools are going to get a job in Kenya, Uganda, Abesh (so-called ethiopia) or other countries. But these dirty intrigues of *Africa Unity or regional integration being propagated by lowly educated fools and secret societies of Mr. Riek Machar and Co.>>>>

          repondre message

          • 2 August 05:19, by Koryom2

            would come and backfire pretty badly if we allow the low lives to play games with our country and our people again chap*. There were some low lives who were working behind the scenes for our country to be restored to *10 states* The whole dirty game was to make Jonglei and Upper Nile as ungovernable as possible>>>>

            repondre message

            • 2 August 05:27, by Koryom2

              The low lives who covet our country and our people to death have some their allies here in Jonglei and the Upper Nile, Riek Machar, Rebecca Nyandeng and some of their lowly educated secret societies low lives in between. Here in Jonglei though, is where the well educated boys and girls are. And we are going to bomb anything that is connected to evil *white Americans, English people, their UN>>>>

              repondre message

              • 2 August 05:37, by Koryom2

                ,their UNIMISS, their Abeshas (so-called ethiopians); prostitutes, some of their Bantuses and their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan* Our country has ’sobatged by secret societies’. But there is going to be a very big ’firework’. Mighty US has been challenged. We cannot live side by side with these vermins, not to day, tomorrow or even in million years, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM>>>>

                repondre message

    • 2 August 05:27, by Games

      Mayedit
      You should ask yourself of why traditional leaders prefer to approach Machar instead of CriminalKiir? The simple answer is that CriminalKiir is alliances to Murle. He is one that has been created all these in the state. He is supplying a Murle youth with sophisticated weapons and ammunitions.

      repondre message

      • 2 August 05:48, by Khent

        Games

        The Murle have been heavily armed since the early 80s and it was Khartoum that armed them; Khartoum also armed the Nuer of Jonglei, Upper Nile and Unity State, so it’s absurd to suggest that Salva Kiir is responsible for the arms they possess.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



