South Sudan’s FVP, traditional leaders discuss ways to end tribal clashes in Jonglei

August 1, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s First President met with traditional leaders from Jonglei State on Friday to discuss ways to reach a lasting solution to the chronic tribal violence in the region.

Hundreds of people were killed in the recent months following inter-communal clashes in the Greater Jonglei region involving the Murle with both the Bor Dinka and the Lou-Nuer ethnic groups.

On 24 June, President Salva Kiir established a committee headed by Vice President James Wani tasked with the resolution of the recurring disputes over water and grazing land and cattle raid.

On Friday, First Vice President Riek Machar met with traditional leaders from Jonglei state representing Dina and Lou Nuer committees.

The delegation, which was led by Chief Away Ajang and Chief Majok Tot, appealed to the government to resolve the ongoing inter-communal violence in Pibor area, according to a statement released by the spokesman of Machar office James dak.

"They also want to play an active role in the reconciliation process," said Dak when reached by Sudan Tribune for further comment on the meeting.

"The Chiefs are expected to meet with the Vice President, James Wani Igga, who chairs the national committee tasked to resolve the conflict," he added.

In 2018, President Kiir tasked First Vice-President Taban Deng Gai with the mediation of the disputes between the Murle and the other communities.

However, Gai failed to end the intercommunal fighting in the region.

Speaking to VOA’s South Sudan in Focus. last June, Abraham Kuol, a political science professor at the University of Juba proposed to involve local leaders in the mediation process.

Taban Deng had failed because he sought to approach the dispute with "intellectual and political perspectives", said Kuol.

He also described Wani’s committee as superficial saying it is composed of major politicians and those who represent the local communities are from Juba.

The political sciences professor called to hold reconciliation and peaceful co-existence conferences at the very local level of villages and to involve local leaders to better identify the root causes of the conflicts.

