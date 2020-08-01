August 1, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s transitional cabinet welcomed statements by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the desire of American administration to remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo told the Senate foreign relations committee Thursday 30 July that Washington is ready to remove Sudan from the terror list.

"There’s a chance not only for a democracy to begin to be built out but perhaps regional opportunities that could flow from that as well," he said.

However, he added that the Sudanese government should first pay the agreed compensations for the victims of the terrorist attacks sponsored by the former regime of Omer al-Bashir.

"The Transitional Cabinet appreciates the call of the U.S. Secretary of State to support the opportunity for democratic transformation in Sudan and building a democratic state, which leads to the emergence of similar opportunities at the regional level," reads a statement issued by the Sudanese government.

The government further praised the role of the Senate foreign relations committee and Senator Chris Coons who urged the U.S. administration to support Sudanese prime minister but also to bring justice to the victims of the attacks.

"The transitional cabinet is ready to continue working with the US administration to remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism and enter into a partnership relationship that benefits both countries," further said the statement.

The statement alluded to the payment of compensations to the victim saying that Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok reaffirms the commitment of his government to "continue efforts with all friends in the United States and abroad to close this file".

Recently Hamdok said his government is struggling to collect the agreed compensation.

Some American lawmakers as Robert Menendez a Democratic senator and a ranking member of the committee is opposed to the proposed settlement insisting that more money must be allocated to non-Americans.

Last Friday, former Prime Minister slammed Hamdok for accepting to pay compensations for the victims and their families saying that the attacks had been committed by the former regime not the government of the revolution.

