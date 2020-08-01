Amnesty decries targeting of civil society and officials in South Sudan



August 1, 2020 (JUBA) - Amnesty International decried the continued violation of human rights and the targeting of civil society groups and officials by the South Sudanese security apparatus.

The international group raised the situation of human rights defenders in South Sudan and some other countries in a statement before the 66th ordinary session of African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (African Commission) on Thursday 30 July.

"The National Security Service (NSS) continues to systematically harass and target real or perceived critics of government including civil society members, journalists, private sector employees and senior government officials through arbitrary and unlawful arrest and prolonged detentions," reads the statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

The statement underlined the arrest of Moses Monday, Executive Director of the Organization for Non-violence and Development (ONAD) on 16 June when this group and others demanded financial accountability and transparency in South Sudan.

"He was arrested in relation to a billboard that the coalition had put up in the capital Juba as part of their “Where is the Money?” campaign," said Amnesty.

The activist was released without charge nine days after his arbitrary detention on 25 June 2020.

Also, the South Sudanese security service arrested Kanybil Noon, a Board Member for Strategic Defence and Security Review Board (SDSR) of the revitalized peace agreement on 29 May 2020 and he is still under detention at the Blue House in Juba.

Late in 2019, the NSS charged Noon with defamation and filed a case against him after the writings on Facebook where he criticised Akol Koor the head of the security apparatus and an open letter addressed to President Kiir claiming that his aides and senior officials were incompetent and corrupt.

