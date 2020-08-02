Sudan’s FFC calls to nominate candidates for vacant ministerial posts

August 2, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Central Council of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) in Sudan called on the groups of the ruling coalition to nominate their candidates to fill the vacant seven ministerial portfolios.
The call was issued in an internal letter seen by Sudan Tribune dated on 31 July.
Also, it came some days after a meeting between FFC leadership delegates and representatives of the office of the prime minister to coordinate the selection process in line with the Constitutional Declaration with provides the ministers are appointed after consultations with the FFC.
The Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok will receive 3 candidates for each ministry from the FFC and he will choose one of them.
The vacant ministries are Finance, Health, Agriculture, Energy and Mining, Infrastructure and Transport, Foreign Affairs, and Livestock.
On July 9, the Sudanese Prime Minister accepted the resignation of six ministers and dismissed the Minister of Health, after an assessment of the performance. Also, some were directly or indirectly relieved as a result of a lack of coordination or divergences.
It is not clear if Hamdok will form his reshuffled government immediately after receiving the nomination or will wait for the signing of a peace agreement with the armed groups.
(ST)
