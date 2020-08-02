 
 
 
Sunday 2 August 2020

Sudan’s health ministry confirms 94 new coronavirus cases

Sudanese health worker speaks to Aljazeera TV about coronavirus pandemic in Khartoum on 18 March 2020 (STphoto)

August 20, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Federal Ministry of Health on Sunday confirmed 94 new coronavirus cases, taking Sudan’s tally to 11,738.

The Sudanese health authorities also reported six more deaths, bringing the virus-related death toll in the East African nation to 752.

The ministry further said that 18 people have recovered according to the 30-31 July epidemiological report bringing the total of those who have recovered to 6,137.

The report indicated that 11 out of 18 states did not record new infections.

As the celebrations of the 4-day Eid al-Adha have begun on 31 July, health authorities will not be able to assess the impact of social and religious gatherings on the spread of the respiratory disease which is transmitted via secretions of saliva and respiratory droplets.

The World Health Organisation has advised to seriously consider cancelling social and religious gatherings, but Sudan Tribune noted that prayers and social gathering almost did not much change this year.

The new cases were recorded in Khartoum State (33), Al Jazirah State (7), Northern State (17), Nile River State(9), Kassala State (17), Red Sea State (10), and West Kordofan State (one case).

(ST)

