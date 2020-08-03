President Kiir orders to leave no stone unturned to arrest Juba siblings’ killer

August 3, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has ordered the security agencies to leave no stone unturned to arrest the murder of three children in a Juba neighbourhood.

On the first of August, the South Sudanese capital witnessed the most horrific crime committed in history when a mother discovered her three children slaughtered in the house during her absence in the afternoon.

The kids 9, 7 and 4 years were assassinated by the butcher while watching TV. The murder shocked the whole country and condemned by politicians, some of whom said it was a direct consequence of the ramping insecurity in the country.

In a statement issued on Monday, President Kiir condemned the killing of three innocent at Rock city area saying he was shocked and saddened by "the heartless murder" of innocent children. like all the South Sudanese.

"We will work tirelessly to make this criminal pay dearly for this heinous crime," he further pledged before to say that he directed "law enforcement agencies to use every tool in their disposal towards expeditious apprehension and trial of the suspect(s) in this unjustifiable murder".

The president further called on the South Sudanese to cooperate with the police and support the investigation and to pass any information they know about this heinous crime.

In a separate statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the National Salvation Front (NAS) condemned "in the strongest term" the killing of the three siblings.

The savagery killing "epitomizes the highest moral decadence and serious state of anarchy that South Sudan has degenerated into," further said NAS Spokesman.

