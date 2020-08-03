 
 
 
President Kiir orders to leave no stone unturned to arrest Juba siblings’ killer

August 3, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has ordered the security agencies to leave no stone unturned to arrest the murder of three children in a Juba neighbourhood.

President Salva Kiir adresses a joint press conference on 9 July 2016 (Reuters Photo)On the first of August, the South Sudanese capital witnessed the most horrific crime committed in history when a mother discovered her three children slaughtered in the house during her absence in the afternoon.

The kids 9, 7 and 4 years were assassinated by the butcher while watching TV. The murder shocked the whole country and condemned by politicians, some of whom said it was a direct consequence of the ramping insecurity in the country.

In a statement issued on Monday, President Kiir condemned the killing of three innocent at Rock city area saying he was shocked and saddened by "the heartless murder" of innocent children. like all the South Sudanese.

"We will work tirelessly to make this criminal pay dearly for this heinous crime," he further pledged before to say that he directed "law enforcement agencies to use every tool in their disposal towards expeditious apprehension and trial of the suspect(s) in this unjustifiable murder".

The president further called on the South Sudanese to cooperate with the police and support the investigation and to pass any information they know about this heinous crime.

In a separate statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the National Salvation Front (NAS) condemned "in the strongest term" the killing of the three siblings.

The savagery killing "epitomizes the highest moral decadence and serious state of anarchy that South Sudan has degenerated into," further said NAS Spokesman.

(ST)

  • 4 August 06:43, by Mayendit

    This is absolutely a horrible situation and I have said few days ago that, the tribes who dose such a terrible thing are Nuers people and the Murle people. On April 2014, the Nuers people attacked Twic Mayardit county killing 9 women and by cutting stomachs of 9 women similarly to this horrific incident in Juba.

    • 4 August 09:56, by Malakal county Simon

      Mayerdit

      Please judge people’s according to their criminality and no need to mentioned Tribes. Thanks

      • 4 August 09:59, by Malakal county Simon

        A peaceful South Sudan in the future, need a fair judgement.... Thanks Brother Achuil Angelo

        • 4 August 10:46, by Mayendit

          Malakal County Simon.
          What judgement do you want?. I am telling you the truth about what the Nuers people did all the time and there’s no any tribe does such horrific events. In 2014, the SPLA I0 forces captured Bentiu town, 200 Darfurians business people were killed even when they were inside Church, 400 Dinka civilians in Bentiu town were killed in the Church, 200 Students learning at Upper Nil

          • 4 August 12:09, by Malakal county Simon

            Mayerdit

            Never rely on hearsaying because any one can lie but too prove it, it’s what’s prevent majority people’s not to go that route!! Were you there??

      • 4 August 10:20, by The Rhino

        There will never be peace in South Sudan,until I see criminals both in J1 and in the streets either hanged or severely punished.If those worthless leaders don’t get pushed out of the gov’t/leadership, nothing will change in this country!What we’ve witnessed in Rock City is extremely disturbing,graphic and gruesome for any human being to bear...May God rest the souls of those children in PEACE!!!

    • 4 August 13:33, by Games

      Mayedit
      You forgot to mention those Dinka were wiped out in Nassir, Waat, Akobo, Ayod, Malakal, Bor etc in 2013 to early 2014.. You will witness deaths of Dinka from Nuer hands to many years to come

  • 4 August 07:15, by Angelo Achuil

    Mayen,
    If you have the slightest desire to lead this country one day, you must learn how to effectively frame your statements my brother! Despite all debates, all our ethnic groups are capable of doing this crime as is written "For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God" Rm 3:23

    • 4 August 09:06, by Mayendit

      Angelo Achuil
      I think you haven’t seen what happened in Twic Mayardit county, Bentiu town, Nassir county and event of Riek Machar Teny when he invaded Paangroor county 1993. Our ethic are not equally capable of killing women by cutting their stomachs and then, cuts the unborn babies of 9 nine women. Yes, the criminals cases are different but to lead on finding the most criminal thus, you must use

  • 4 August 07:25, by Angelo Achuil

    We must learn to condemn to separate the criminal from the whole tribe. If not so, people will finish and let’s forget ever having peaceful and prosperous country.

    • 4 August 08:09, by South South

      This is too bad. I hope our police can find the criminals and arrest them. Let NAS stay away from this. NAS has done similar things like this in Yei-Juba road. I feel sorry for the 3 children. Someone who done this knows these children.

      • 4 August 08:38, by Agorbaar

        Even if you are the most heartless animal on earth. You could have seen how terrified those three innocent babies were before they were mercilessly killed. There is a devil on this world. Whether the death of these little babies have anything to do with personal vendetta or something. The babies innocents must be protected at all costs. I hope every South Sudanese in Juba and the surrounding>>>>

        • 4 August 08:43, by Agorbaar

          areas must work with the authorities to volunteer any information that may lead to the arrest of the ’killer (s) of those innocent babies’ so that the South Sudanese people would exactly find out what the motive of this gruesome killing of those little children.

      • 4 August 10:08, by The Rhino

        South South,

        Go fuck yourself you disgusting vagrant!Your worthless Dinka uncles created that rotten environment of savagery and anarchy.What do you expect from such a stinking sewage like Juba littered up with thugs, thieves,unknown gunmen,murderers and rapist from Bahr El Gazal,Upper Nile and around the world?The insecurity and chaos in Juba and across the country goes squarely on Kiir!!!

        • 4 August 12:30, by South South

          The Rhino,

          You monkey MUST shut up your dirty mouth and listen to your leaders like me. I feel so bad about innocent children. Everyone should wait and give investigation room to find out who did this dirty crime, putting that aside, let’s exam these facts.
          1- Mother of the children is KoKU tribe
          2- Father of the children is Kouakua tribe
          3- They are separated.

          • 4 August 12:35, by South South

            The Rhino,

            Continue:
            4- The man has another lover who has no children.
            There is a big tension among these tribes
            For some reason known by dirty people like, you are very quick to drag our good names into this incident. Monkey, try to find something to talk about, wicked.

            • 4 August 13:08, by Games

              South Shit (Slaves)
              What do you know about a crime investigation idiots? You are notorious criminal Bustard that spending his entirely lives on the computer. All those killing happenings across the country are causes your useless community. Your uncle CriminalKiir is responsible for the deaths of those three innocent kids.

              • 4 August 13:17, by South South

                Games/menttaly Retarded,

                "All those killing happenings across the country are causes your useless community."

                Is this English or Nuer langauge? Retarded Nuer, shut up.

                • 4 August 13:23, by Games

                  South Shit(Slaves)
                  Copy others sources without citing them, is called cheating, make sure you cited my ideas before you posted
                  .

              • 4 August 13:18, by Games

                South Shit(Slaves)
                Who do you think you are idiots? you idiots always quick to jump and try to dictate the reasonable people. Those three innocent kids are killed by CriminalKiir’s unknown gunmen, and you probably the one that pulled the triggers.

    • 4 August 09:20, by Mayendit

      Angelo Achuil
      You have to use some experience and the way to solve such inhuman thinking is to talks about it. In Jonglei State, women and children are being abducted most of the time and it is done by Murle people. If we don’t talk about it then, it will go on for centuries. You have heard about 3 from Nuers people were killed in refugees camps in Uganda by Kuku people and who knows maybe the Nu

  • 4 August 09:36, by Mayendit

    Here is what the president need to do for the case of 3 children. The first thing is to pay for DNA testing. Second, investigation must continue in trying to know the family, the professor that was reported missing in case if there will be a correlations between missing professor and the killing of children of assistant professor. Also the father of these latest 3 children need to be investigated

    • 4 August 12:58, by Deng83

      Mr. Mayendit,
      If I can tell you that you may be one of the South Sudanese trolls who always used to always watch a lot of the US and European propagandized videos or movies. Don’t get me wrong chap. Many the US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus (so-called israelis) and their sleazy NGOs want to *sequence the South Sudanese people’s DNAs*. Just like they have done in many countries around>>>>

      • 4 August 13:04, by Deng83

        the world. But South Sudanese are the only people whom the vermin have *projected their evil lenses onto 24/7*. The vermins don’t *stalk lowly informed South Sudanese fools anyway 24/7*. But they followed South Sudanese with brains 24/7 everywhere around the world. When I was studying in Canada and Australia long time ago. I was followed by the *secret societies* to join their>>>>

        • 4 August 13:11, by Deng83

          secret societies evils. I told the low lives plainly no. They followed me everywhere as I am their evil member. They came here to my home state of Jonglei, came and asked me to work for them since I don’t earn a lot of money for working for working for our country and our people. Mr. Mayendit. Where are those vermins are those vermin now?. I killed them chap.>>>

          • 4 August 13:34, by Deng83

            These secret societies criminals are *what I have been telling you people all the times* these secret so cities are:
            1. The Bilderberg Group (of who is who Europe, America and Asian technology world)
            2. Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) is the US foreign policy (CIA), dirty NGOs and their evil juus (so-called israel)
            3. The Trilateral Commission (TC) is one of the most dangerous secret>>>>

  • 4 August 13:52, by Games

    The people of South Sudan would continue pay high prices from that poor leadership in Juba. The killing of those innocents children are unacceptable and totally wrongs. My condolences goes to family and relatives of these kids. Rest in peace

