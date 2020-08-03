Government, UN officials discuss ways to support peace in Sudan

August 3, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Suleiman al-Dabailo head of Sudan’s Peace Commission Monday discussed with a visiting UN delegation the prospects of cooperation between his body and the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) to bring peace to Sudan.

On 3 June, the UN Security Council adopted resolution 2524 establishing the UNITAMS, which will work closely with the Sudanese government in support of the implementation of the goals of the transition in Sudan including peace.

A UN delegation by Stephen Sequeira is visiting Khartoum as part of the ongoing preparations for the establishment of the UNITAMS which should begin its activities on 1 January 2021.

In statements after the meeting, al-Dabailo said they had a fruitful discussion and learnt more about the UNITAMS and the prospects for cooperation with it. He added he briefed the visiting delegation on the progress of the peace process in Juba.

The Sudanese official said that the delegation asked about the needs of the Commission and how to support it to achieve its mandate.

He stressed that the vision of the commission will be clear after the singing of the peace agreement, especially as the armed groups will be represented in the peace body once a deal is struck.

However, he promised to file a preliminary report to the UN delegation on the needs of the commission in the next two days.

UNITAMS will provide good offices for peace negotiations, and if requested, scalable support for the implementation of any future peace agreements, including the monitoring and verification of possible ceasefires.

The new political mission further will support Sudan’s capacity to extend State presence and inclusive civilian governance, in particular by strengthening accountable rule of law and security institutions, and building trust between State authorities and local communities.

