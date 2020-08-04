South Sudan’s NDM forces sack its chief of staff

August 4, 2020 (JUBA) - The National Democratic Movement (NDM) leader and Commander in Chief of the group forces relieved its chief of staff on Sunday.
"By this, Lt General Nicodemus Deng Deng is relieved from his position as the Chief of Staff of the NDM forces with immediate effect," reads a statement signed by Lam Akol, the group leader and commander in chief of its forces.
Akol further thanked Deng for the services he has rendered to the NDM forces.
The statement did not elaborate on the reason for his sack.
The lack of money has hampered Juba efforts to implement the security arrangements and former rebel fighters have not yet being integrated into the unified army.
The failure of security arrangements implementation pushed several military commanders of the SPLA-IO to join the SSPDF as they can enjoy better conditions.
The troops’ frustration also pushed SPLA-IO juniors officers and their troops to take part in intercommunal clashes in Jonglei state.
Observers in Juba say the end of the war and the non-implementation of the army unification process might also be used to recruit senior officers by some parties that have the means to pay them and destabilize the other peace partners.
(ST)
