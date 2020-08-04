Sudan will sign peace agreement within weeks: Hamdok

August 4, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Prime Minister, Abdallah Hamdok, announced on Tuesday the signing of the peace agreement within some weeks.

In remarks o the staff of the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, Hamdok said that the transitional period despite the huge challenges it was able to accomplish many tasks, particularly Sudan’s strong return of Sudan to the international family, and the progress made in peace talks in Juba.

"Within weeks, the peace agreement will be signed to complete the first phase of peace," he said.

The peace negotiations were suspended during the Eid Al-Adha holiday, before to resume on Monday 3 August. The ongoing talks deal with the security arrangements between the government and the Sudan Liberation Movement of Minni Minnawi(SLM-MM).

The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) which had already discussed the security file with the government will join the negotiating table when the discussions reach the outstanding points.

Hamdok also called for the need of speeding up the formation of the Transitional Legislative Council as it will enable the political forces to control the action of the transitional government involve it in the elaboration of its policies and programmes.

Hamdok also stressed the government’s continued efforts to address economic hardship and costly living.

It is worth mentioning that the talks with the SPLM-N of Abdel Aziz al-Hilu are stalled over the issue of the relationship between state and religion as the rebel group demands to address it in the talks while the government says it should be tackled by the constitutional conference.

(ST)