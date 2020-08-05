 
 
 
NDM dismisses report about Lam Akol's withdrawal from peace agreement

August 5, 2020 (JUBA) - The National Democratic Movement (NDM) denied that its leader Lam Akol travelled to Khartoum with the intention to withdraw from the revitalized peace agreement of September 2018.

Lam Akol, chairman of South Sudan's National Democratic Movement (NDM) (AFP/Samir Bol Photo)Some reports said that Lam Akol left Juba to Khartoum on July 24 as he has no intention of returning to Juba again.

"Lam Akol did not go out of Juba secretly, to make his travel the subject of malicious speculation and rumours. Rather, he departed with the knowledge of the relevant government authorities in Juba," reads a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

After the signing of the revitalized peace agreement in September 2018, Lam Akol used to travel between Juba and Khartoum where he owns a house.

The statement stressed that freedom of movement is at the heart of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms which is part of South Sudan’s Constitution.

The NDM further pointed out to the presence of the Vice Chairman, the Secretary-General and the leadership of the entire party in Juba, saying that "we know that those who promote these rumours are enemies of peace and the National Democratic Movement".

The Movement which is part of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), but until now the party has been excluded from the positions accorded to the alliance under the power-sharing deal.

Akol accused the SPLM-IG of President Salva Kiir of instigating the NDM’s exclusion. But the SSOA leaders dismissed the accusations saying that the NDM will be given the position of the deputy chairman of the Council of States, the upper chamber of the transitional parliament.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 6 August 09:38, by South South

    Lam Akol, an old man looks like shit. Khartoum is not that Khartoum of Bashir. He can go there but he will come back to Juba like other time in the past. Lam Akol is enjoying what he has been looking for, humilation. I’m happy to see him in that sitaution.

    repondre message

  • 6 August 10:51, by james john luka

    Let him go, there is no future for democracy in this country. it only belong to gangs with strong arms, so let go and build his muscles to come back and wrestles out what he is looking for. Wishing him good luck!!!!!

    repondre message

  • 6 August 10:53, by james john luka

    Let him go, there is no future for democracy in this country. It only belong to gangs with strong arms, so let him go and build his muscles to come back and wrestles out what he is looking for. Wishing him good luck!!!!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



