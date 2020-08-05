Friends of Sudan invite SRF leader to address their meeting next week

August 5, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) has been invited to address the Friends of Sudan group meeting next week, Sudan Tribune has learnt on Wednesday.

The Friends of Sudan will hold a teleconference meeting hosted by Saudi Arabia on 12 August to support peace efforts in Sudan.

The Saudi Ambassador to Sudan and South Sudan Ali Hassan bin Gaafar sent an invitation letter to SRF leader Hadi Idriss on 4 August 2020.

Gaafar in his letter requested Idriss to speak about “ways to overcome the obstacles to achieving sustainable peace in Sudan”.

The armed groups of the SRF complained that they had not been invited to a donor meeting hosted by the German government organized by the Friends of Sudan.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday SPLM-N Malik Agar deputy leader, Yasir Arman wondered how the UNITMAS planning team did not manage to meet them to discuss the peace process and ways to implement the would-be signed peace agreement.

“It’s surprising UN planning team who are in Khartoum to discuss preparations for UNITAMS have not approached the Sudan Revolutionary Front and other parties to the peace, given their main task is to support the implementation of the peace agreement and democratic transformation,” Arman said.

