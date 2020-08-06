Former NDM chief of staff form his own faction

August 6, 2020 (JUBA) - The former chief of staff of the National Democratic Movement defected Thursday from the NDM and formed his own faction.
On 4 August Lt General Nicodemus Deng Deng was relieved from his position as the Chief of Staff of the NDM forces.
Lam Akol, the group leader and commander in chief of its forces did not say why he sacked him, but sources said the measure was in anticipation to his possible defection.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Deng said he formed a new faction called NDM for Peace (NDM/FP).
Deng stressed that there are two NDM factions Lam Akol supporters who will remain in the NDM and his people who will come in the NDM/FP.
President Kiir used o absorb defectors from peace signatory groups into his army SSPDF.
(ST)
