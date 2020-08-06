 
 
 
Former NDM chief of staff form his own faction

August 6, 2020 (JUBA) - The former chief of staff of the National Democratic Movement defected Thursday from the NDM and formed his own faction.

Nicodemus Deng Deng (NDM photo)On 4 August Lt General Nicodemus Deng Deng was relieved from his position as the Chief of Staff of the NDM forces.

Lam Akol, the group leader and commander in chief of its forces did not say why he sacked him, but sources said the measure was in anticipation to his possible defection.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Deng said he formed a new faction called NDM for Peace (NDM/FP).

Deng stressed that there are two NDM factions Lam Akol supporters who will remain in the NDM and his people who will come in the NDM/FP.

President Kiir used o absorb defectors from peace signatory groups into his army SSPDF.

(ST)

  • 6 August 23:17, by South South

    Lam Akol is suffering from everything. His age, his greedy, his love of power and his stupidty will kill him one day. He is nothing now, but stupid old man.

  • 7 August 00:06, by Mayendit

    Very funny indeed. Dr.Lam Akol he cannot find something to hold up. His nickname is Man of interest and the trouble makers politician in the last 37 years and he was not able to achieve anything. Since he was teaching at University of Khartoum, he did register in two Parties at the same time. He was the member of African National Congress party and he was also a member of Umam party. He is a movab

    • 7 August 00:17, by Mayendit

      Continue on Dr. Lam Akol.
      He is a movable guy and I think this is time for for South Sudanese people to leave him alone. I couldn’t blame him because I had not seen a fisherman in the world do good things in politics. Dr. Lam Akol should have taken education in South Sudan if he was trying to do something for the country and the people. His mind is not working properly and sooner or later on he w

