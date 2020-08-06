August 6, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok Thursday said he received a call from U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to discuss ongoing Sudan’s delisting process from the terror list.
"Delighted to receive a phone call from (U.S.) Secretary Pompeo today to discuss further progress in delisting Sudan from the (State) Sponsors of Terrorism list (SSTL)," wrote Hamdok in a tweet posted on Thursday.
The State Department which used to issue statements about Pompeo’s activities did not make public a statement about the telephone conversation.
On 30 July, the U.S. top diplomat told the Senate that Pompeo that legislation related to the proposed settlement between Sudan and victims of the 1998 bombings will be tabled before the Congress "in the very near term".
The proposed law would reinstate sovereign immunity on Sudan so that it is protected from any future terror-related claims.
"Looking forward to the continued support of the U.S. Administration to Sudan’s transitional government," Hamdok further said.
(ST)
