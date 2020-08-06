 
 
 
Thursday 6 August 2020

NAS fighters kill 11 South Sudanese soldiers à 15 km from Juba

South Sudanese government soldiers (AFP File Photo - Alex McBride)
August 6, 2020 (JUBA) – Fighters of the holdout group National Salvation Front (NAS) killed 11 South Sudanese soldiers during an attack on a military base at 15 km from the capital Juba, said the group spokesman in a statement on Thursday.

“On Wednesday 5th August 2020, the gallant NAS forces aborted SSPDF planned aggression by conducting a successful counter-attack operation on SSPDF forward tactical operation base of Tiger Division in Gorom Payam, a suburb of the capital Juba and fifteen miles (15) from the centre of the capital,” said Suba Samuel Manase in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

Manase added that the Tiger Davison base is used by SSPDF command to coordinate operations and its on-going military offensive against NAS positions in Equatoria, particularly present attack on NAS positions in Mundri, Western Equatoria State.

“In this operation eleven (11) enemy soldiers were killed in action, more than seven (7) others injured, nine (9) AKM/47 weapons, an assorted quantity of ammunition and other equipment were captured in good condition,” he further said.

The South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA) including NAS and the government agreed on 15 February to cease hostilities and to abide by the cessation of hostilities agreement of 21 December 2017.

The parties were supposed to resume peace talks last March in a process mediated by Sant’Egidion religious community of the Vatican. But the negotiations were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Manase reiterated his group’s commitment to the cessation of hostilities agreement but recalled their right to self-defence.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

