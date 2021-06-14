June 13, 2021 (RUMBEK) – At least13 people were killed and 16 others wounded in inter-communal clashes in Rumbek East county of South Sudan’s Lakes state on Saturday, a police officer said.

Map detail of South Sudan showing Lakes state in red

The state police spokesperson, Elijah Mabor Makuach said the clashes occurred between the Gony and Theyieth communities.

He, however, said soldiers have been deployed to restore calm in the area.

"The fighting started on Saturday morning leading to 13 people killed and 16 wounded. The situation is now calm following the deployment of security forces," Makuach told Xinhua on Sunday.

He said the two communities have for long been fighting each other.

Makuach attributed the numerous cases of revenge attacks and inter-communal clashes on the illegal guns in hands of civilians.

"The main challenge facing us in the state is the presence of arms in the hands of civilians; there are arms everywhere in lakes state. Civilians are in possession of arms in villages and cattle camps," he said.

According to reports, the routine of inter-communal clashes in many parts of the country prevails due to lack of an efficient justice system.

(ST)